Zulily & Busy Philipps Announce First-of-Its-Kind Mother's Day Text Service to Find the Perfect Gift for Moms (and Mother Figures) This Year

SEATTLE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, online retailer Zulily® announced a first-of-its-kind text service, "For All Moms (FAM) Gifting Advisor," in partnership with actress and mom of two Busy Phillips ("Freaks and Geeks," "Busy Tonight," and "Girls5eva") to address the new definition of being a mom and motherhood. With one-third of households being led by single parents, and fewer than half of families living in a "traditional" family, defined as a mom and a dad per Pew Research1. Zulily and Busy aim to support all those who "mother" this Mother's Day.

"Mom" - from Noun to Verb

To spark a conversation, recognize and encourage all of those who wear the mom mantle, Zulily sought to discover what is top of mind and surveyed 1,200 parents across the country. The definition of a "mom" has shifted. Now, 54% – 34 million parents – agree that the concept of a mother has changed in the past 10 years. Notably, "mom" should be defined as a verb as indicated by 86% of parents that say a "motherer" is a person who has a substantial role in bringing up a child with care and affection.

In fact, 38% of parents say gender does not define a mother. And the mom mantle continues to expand, as caregiving now includes additional hats such as teacher, chef, technician, coach and decorator.

"We want to dedicate Mother's Day to all those who 'mother': stepmoms, traditional moms, mothers-in-law, grandmas and all the mom figures who have loved and supported us. At Zulily, we want to offer the best savings so our customers can shop for and celebrate all the moms in their lives." said Denise Jaeschke, VP of Integrated Customer Marketing at Zulily.

Making it Easier to Recognize All Who "Mother" this Mother's Day

To provide inspiration to the upwards of 80 million gift givers who will likely celebrate the mom figures in their lives,2 and to reduce the chore for 84% of people shopping for their own Mother's Day gift,3 Zulily is launching a personalized text service, For All Moms (FAM) Gifting Advisor. The goal is to help shoppers – including moms looking to treat themselves – find foolproof gifts through a mobile-friendly curated service. The text service provides inspiration based on five ways all those who wear the mom mantle enjoy spending quality time with their families: like sharing a meal, going on an adventure, being cozy at home, being creative together and or bringing family and friends together.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Zulily this Mother's Day," says Busy Philipps. "As a mom myself, I know how many things are on our to-do lists and how much pressure there is to get everything done. All caregivers, regardless of gender or biological connection, who are working hard at raising and supporting the kids in their lives deserve to be celebrated for all that they do and I'm excited to be a part of this unique celebration."

At Zulily, fun is part of the deal. Zulily's FAM Gifting Advisor is designed to celebrate all those who mother this Mother's Day — without breaking the bank. For those looking for gift inspiration visit here to sign up for SMS and receive a curated gift lift that all motherers will love from March 9-April 18. Moms can find more information about the state of motherhood on Zulily's The Find .

Methodology

Findings are based on a Pollfish survey of over 1,200 U.S. based parents above the ages of 25, with children in the household. The survey was fielded in January 2023.

