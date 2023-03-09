Linux Foundation Energy Announces Conference Schedule for LF Energy Summit

Premier gathering of LF Energy project communities returns to an in-person format for the first time since 2019, bringing together speakers from energy generation, transmission, distribution, technology, government, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Energy, the open source foundation focused on harnessing the power of collaborative software and hardware technologies to decarbonize our global economies, is pleased to announce the lineup of sessions for LF Energy Summit , taking place June 1-2, 2023 in Paris, France. LF Energy Summit is returning to an in-person format after three years as a virtual-only event. The summit will gather members of the LF Energy community including foundation members, developers, vendors, utility end users and other energy industry stakeholders to learn about LF Energy and its projects as well as to collaborate and share best practices for developing and implementing open source technologies and standards in the power sector.

Keynote speakers being announced today include:

A Vision of Energy Sustainability from the ICT Industry Perspective: How Futurewei, LF Energy, and LF Research are Collaborating on Energy Transformation – Anna Hermansen , Linux Foundation Research, with Chris Xie , Futurewei

Digital Commons for Common Good: Exploring Common Building Blocks with LF Energy – Tony Shannon , Office of Government CIO, Government of Ireland

Additional keynotes will be announced in the coming weeks.

The agenda also includes thirty breakout sessions over two days. Highlights include:

Challenges and Solutions To Enable Customer Data Access in Europe and the United States – Eloi Fàbrega Ferrer, Flexidao and Daniel Roesler , UtilityAPI

Building a Unified Data Standard for Power Grid Data – Pierre Segonne, Electricity Maps and Stephen Suffian , WattCarbon

Open Source Metering Will Transform How We Modernize the Grid – Marissa Hummon , Utilidata

Why a Distribution System Operator Is Investing in Open Source – Jonas van den Bogaard , Alliander

Open Source Tools for Revealing the Way Towards Decarbonization – Davis Montenegro , EPRI and Florent Cdoux, Roseau

Event registration is also open. Early bird pricing of $150 for in-person attendance ends March 17; registration to attend the event virtually is also available for $25. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for LF Energy Summit.

About LF Energy

A first-of-its-kind initiative, LF Energy provides a 21st century plan of action to solve climate change through open frameworks, reference architectures and a support ecosystem of complementary projects. In addition to the new members, Strategic Members include Alliander, Google, Microsoft, RTE and Shell, in addition to over 50 General and Associate Members from across the energy industry, technology, academia, and government. Find further information here: https://www.lfenergy.org

