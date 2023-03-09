AUSTIN, Minn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods - the makers of the Rosa Grande® pepperoni brand - and The World Pizza Champions™, America's #1 Pizza Team™, are once again joining forces to bring pizzerias all over the country a mouth-watering pepperoni experience. The two pizza powerhouses are ready to wow pizza topping connoisseurs with Rosa Grande® pepperoni, the must-have pepperoni brand for the pizza world.

Hormel Foods - the Makers of the Rosa Grande® Brand - and The World Pizza Champions™ Team Up to Bring Unmatched Innovation to Pizza Toppings (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with The World Pizza Champions™ team," said Colby Strilaeff, Rosa Grande® pepperoni brand manager for Foodservice at Hormel Foods. "We are continuing to look for ways to make sure our portfolio of pizza toppings focuses on quality, diverse offerings, and innovative products in the industry. Working with The World Pizza Champions™ team which includes some of the top pizzeria owners/operators from around the country has proven to be a very mutually beneficial partnership for both of us. We look forward to continuing to expand our partnership in the years to come."

"The World Pizza Champions™ partnership with Hormel Foods is truly that, a partnership. The people of Hormel Foods have championed pizza for years, and The World Pizza Champions™ are proud to continue working with such a supportive, dedicated, and forward-thinking partner," said Mike Bausch, president of The World Pizza Champions™. "We're excited about what the future holds, not only in promotions and product feedback but also in charitable works and outreach."

As two key players in the pizza industry, the partnership with the makers of the Rosa Grande® brand and The World Pizza Champions™ provides only the best and most innovative toppings to consumers, including the Happy Little Plants® brand plant-based pepperoni. The World Pizza Champion™ team members work for the common good of the craft and are united by the shared goal of setting an industry-wide standard of excellence in all aspects of the art of pizza making. By partnering with a select group of high-quality distributors and manufacturers, The World Pizza Champions™ team members are carefully selected from among world champion competitors and acclaimed industry leaders. Inclusion on the team is through invitation only and is based on skill, character, compatibility, and selfless effort on behalf of the industry.

ABOUT THE WORLD PIZZA CHAMPIONS™

The World Pizza Champions™, America's #1 Pizza Team™, was founded by Tony Gemignani, Michael Shepherd, Siler Chapman, Joe Carlucci, Ken Bryant, and Sean Brauser. Since its inception, The World Pizza Champions™ team has grown into a U.S. based non-profit, multinational group made up of elite pizza professionals. Through international competition, educational outreach, public demonstrations, and community-based service the team is dedicated to promoting pizza making as a respected craft and viable career choice. For more information about The World Pizza Champions™, please visit https://www.worldpizzachampions.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

