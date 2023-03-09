Hard Rock International Teams Up with Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 4 to Bring Exclusive Experiences and Surprises to Fans of the Franchise Worldwide

Guests will get a glimpse into John Wick's lavish underworld with immersive pop-up experiences, culinary innovations, and special events with the global theatrical release on March 24

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International announced a promotional partnership with Lionsgate, the movie and television studio behind the legendary thriller franchise John Wick, to celebrate the fourth installment in the series: John Wick: Chapter 4. Now through April 30, Hard Rock International Hotels, Casinos, and Cafe properties will provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences for fans of the franchise.

The Marquis (PRNewswire)

To celebrate, Hard Rock International and Lionsgate are bringing elements of John Wick's world to life to give fans the opportunity to "Live like Wick." Some of these elements include a chance to win a custom-tailored suit from Paco Delgado, John Wick's Oscar®-nominated costume designer (Best Costume Design, The Danish Girl, 2015), premiere ticket giveaways, red carpet VIP events, and elevated culinary experiences fit for The High Table. Franchise fans can get in on the action like never before.

"Hard Rock is incredibly excited to partner with Lionsgate on this highly anticipated film release as we continuously strive to elevate the entertainment offerings that are core to our brand's DNA," said Keith Sheldon, President of Hard Rock Entertainment for Hard Rock International. "Given the amazing crossover audiences, we look forward to presenting immersive events, limited time only menu and retail options, and money-can't-buy experiences at our properties for the benefit of John Wick fans and Hard Rock guests, alike."

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in theaters nationwide on March 24.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 x Hard Rock International global activations include:

SUIT UP John Wick Suitstakes

John Wick isn't just known for being an infamous assassin – his fashion has become a global statement and conversation piece. Now through March 31, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos are giving one lucky fan the chance to "suit up" like John Wick himself with a custom-tailored suit from the film's award-winning costume designer, Paco Delgado. The lucky fan will also get the chance to enjoy an exclusive stay and experience at Hard Rock Hotel's legendary Rock Star Suite in New York City. For more information and full rules, check out www.hardrockhotels.com/JW4suitstakes.

No Business Allowed: Culinary & Cocktail Experiences

Beginning March 15, select Hard Rock properties are giving fans a taste of the luxurious Continental Hotel with exclusive culinary and beverage offerings that lean into the travel themes, cocktails, and cuisine featured in the John Wick franchise.

Available March 15 through April 30, participating Hard Rock Hotels and Hard Rock Casinos High Table menus will highlight a fusion of American and Japanese offerings and a variety of playful "killer cocktails" featuring rye, gin, absinthe, bourbon, vodka, and mezcal drinks that are sure to delight even the most discerning imbiber.

Cuisine features are also inspired by The Continental Hotel New York and The Continental Hotel Osaka, including dishes like Oysters Wick, Dry Aged Bone-in NY Strip, and "Three Men, One Pencil" Chicken Satay. Offerings will vary by location. At select locations, fans will also be able to enjoy a simple pour of Blanton's Bourbon over ice with an embedded JW gold coin.

Hard Rock Cafes will also have their own limited-time offerings spanning across food and beverage, such as a Wagyu-Yaga Burger and two inner Baba inspired bourbon-infused cocktails: "Vengeance on The Rocks" and the "No Business-Espresso Martini." These offerings will be available at all Hard Rock Cafe locations in North America and select Hard Rock Cafes in Europe from March 15 – April 30.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 – The Continental Experience

John Wick fans new and old are invited to a high-stakes immersive experience set inside the infamous Continental Hotel at the Hard Rock Hotel New York and Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles.

In this gamified experience, guests must use their street smarts and cunning tactics to help John Wick fight for his freedom. Only by passing an array of immersive tests, including a Sake Tasting Roulette, a prophetic Tarot reading, and a hunt for hidden messages in Wick's weaponry, all while tracking down a deadly assassin, will they make it out successfully. If they do, they might just make a permanent ally out of John Wick himself. And if they fail… well, they can always order a delicious consolatory cocktail at the bar.

The immersive experience is open to the public at the Hard Rock Hotel New York's stunning RT60 bar March 16 – 20 and will transport guests into the John Wick: Chapter 4 universe. Guests can indulge in curated tastings and interact with memorabilia wielded by John Wick himself, while discovering what kind of assassin they truly are.

The experience will then relaunch in Los Angeles at Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood Blvd March 21 – 25.

Complimentary reservations open for booking a week prior to launch can be made online HERE for New York and HERE for Los Angeles.

Unleashed: Canine Concierge & National Puppy Day Event

From the start of the franchise, dogs have played an integral role in the John Wick story. And to celebrate the release of the next film in the franchise, Hard Rock Hotels are launching limited edition Unleashed: Canine Concierge offerings.

Inspired by one of the franchise's most beloved characters and the ultimate dog lover – The Continental Hotel concierge Charon – Canine Concierge builds upon Hard Rock Hotels' Unleashed program at select pet-friendly locations. The limited-edition offerings will come with John Wick-inspired swag for guests to enjoy with their furry friends during their hotel stay. Proceeds from the Unleashed program will benefit North Shore Animal League America throughout March and April.

To continue celebrating the pups in the films, Hard Rock Hotel New York is hosting an event with North Shore Animal League America on National Puppy Day on March 23. Open to the public, animal lovers will be able to come to the property to for a special "yappy hour" and the opportunity to adopt a puppy from North Shore Animal League America. Event details can be found HERE.

For more on the Hard Rock International and Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 4 experiences, check out @hardrockhotels @hardrockcafe and @officialhardrock on Instagram and TikTok.

About Hard Rock ®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 265 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues, and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook, and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock's recognition by Forbes in the 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers for the seventh year in a row, stands amongst other accolades by Forbes such as ranking amongst World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Hard Rock's recognition by Forbes in the 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers for the seventh year in a row, stands amongst other accolades by Forbes such as ranking amongst World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry.

About Lionsgate :

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by an 18,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

Wagyu-Yaga Burger (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock International