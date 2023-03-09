Grundéns Spring 2023 Line Available Now

Innovations in GORE-TEX, Women's Bibs, Sun Protection, and an Expanded Footwear Line Highlight the Collection

POULSBO, Wash. , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundéns, producer of the world's leading fishing apparel and footwear, today announces the launch of its Spring 2023 collection available at wholesale retail partners and on Grundes.com. The new line includes innovations in GORE-TEX outerwear, a unique Women's bib relief system, continued expansion of their popular and tournament-winning footwear line, and all-new sun protection apparel.

"Continuing to provide product innovations all anglers can trust regardless of the style of fishing they choose is paramount to our brand's continued growth," said Ash Williams, Grundéns' VP of Marketing. "The innovations throughout the spring line, from GORE-TEX outerwear, to a unique relief system in our new women's Pisces bid, demonstrate our dedication to serving all anglers with the best possible solutions on the market."

Grundéns durable and rugged GORE-TEX line just got tougher. The Buoy X GORE-TEX Anorak features a breathable 3-Layer shell fabric designed for mobility, warmth, and all-day comfort. The modern anorak pattern is designed for mobility with an articulated pattern and ergonomic design, complete with internal neoprene cuffs and zippered pass-through handwarmer pocket with microfleece liner. The Buoy X Anorak is available in three colorways. MSRP $449.99.

Updated with new features for SS23, the Downrigger GORE-TEX Jacket now comes with neoprene inner cuffs to keep you dry throughout the day. Featuring a 2-layer fabric construction, the bombproof exterior will keep you dry while a moisture-wicking liner gives the next-to-skin comfort all anglers will love. MSRP $399.99.

For women, the days of taking bibs off to use the restroom are over! The new Women's Pisces Bib features a drop-seat functionality for easy use while on the water. The waterproof and breathable shell, combined with the relief system, delivers the most innovative commercial and sport fishing bib on the market. MSRP $169.99.

Consumers spoke, and Grundéns listened with the expansion of their footwear line. The SeaKnit Boat Shoe, which has helped numerous pro anglers win high-profile bass tournaments, is now available in an all-new women's specific SeaKnit model, as well as new seasonal colorways for men. Available in half sizes for both men and women, there is now truly a SeaKnit Boat Shoe for every angler. MSRP $119.99.

Also in footwear, the rugged Deviation Ankle Boot now has a big brother in the Deviation Tall Boot. This over-the-calf boot boasts perimeter lugs on the outsole for added traction on loose terrain and center lugs underfoot to prevent slipping on wet surfaces. Available in three colors, the Deviation Tall Boot will conquer both the sea and land. MSRP $164.99-$174.99.

During long days on the water, sun protection is a must. The all-new Shorebreak collection boasts a UPF 30 rating across all products. The Shorebreak Hoodie main body features a UPF 30 DriRelease knit blend that dries 4x faster than cotton, plus permanent Freshguard anti-odor protection. The ripstop upper yoke provides extra durability when being layered under bibs or a backpack. The Shorebreak Hoodie is available in both men's and women's MSRP $99.99. Rounding out the Shorebreak collection for him is the Shorebreak SS Crew (MSRP $49.99), Shorebreak LS Crew (MSRP $69.99), and the Shorebreak Polo (MSRP $64.99), all with the same UPF 30 DriRelease knit blend and Freshguard anti-odor protection.

The entire lineup of apparel and footwear is available now at specialty retailers across the country and at www.Grundéns.com. Samples for media are available by contacting Jack Nickens at jack.nickens@backbone.media.

ABOUT GRUNDÉNS:

It began nearly 100 years ago on the west coast of Sweden, in the small fishing village of Grundsund when Carl A. Grundén began producing waterproof oil skins to protect North Sea fishermen from the hostile weather that often accompanied their jobs. Today, some things have changed but Grundéns commitment to supplying and supporting commercial fishermen, sport fishing enthusiasts and bass anglers remains. The brand offers the most versatile lineup of fishing outerwear, sun protection, footwear, and accessories available. Guided by "We Are Fishing," the brand operates globally from Poulsbo, Washington and Boras, Sweden. Learn more at Grundéns.com

