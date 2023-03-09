GoodTrust Now Offers Revocable Trust And One Affordable Price To Create Entire Estate Plan

A complete estate plan verified by attorneys - Will-based or Trust-based - plus all important directives for the entire family now available for $149.

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodTrust (mygoodtrust.com) is excited to announce that anyone can now create an entire estate plan with its Estate+ tools that include both a will or a trust plus all relevant directives for one affordable price with no hidden costs: $149. The new revocable trust helps families avoid probate and includes a pour-over will and is now seamlessly integrated into the existing platform.

In addition to a will and trust, the four additional directives include: durable financial power of attorney, advance medical directive, pet directive, and funeral plan. They are designed to be edited at any time and allow for updates as life demands. The updated GoodTrust Digital Vault marks an end to filing cabinets as it lets families easily and safely share and store their important documents online. (PRNewswire)

"Given that roughly two-thirds of Americans do not have a will, we believe that estate planning should be as democratized as possible and accessible for anyone," said Rikard Steiber, CEO and founder of GoodTrust. "With unlimited smart estate planning updates for the entire family, we now offer any family the peace of mind required to build a successful future for less than the price of a cup of coffee per day."

The GoodTrust Digital Vault also serves as a daily utility to ensure assets and accounts are discoverable and shareable across the entire family. Combined with the comprehensive nature of GoodTrust's estate-planning tools, collectively it all represents the most affordable and digitally "smart" option on the market today.

"GoodTrust is designed to remove all the stress, all the friction, and all the excuses," said Daniel Sieberg, GoodTrust co-founder and CMO. "We often tend to put off anything that feels too tedious or time consuming but the process with GoodTrust can be completed in less time than it takes to do the laundry and allow anyone to protect what matters."

GoodTrust Estate+ is available now for $149; a $39 annual membership is billed after the first year.

About GoodTrust

GoodTrust is the leading estate planning and digital legacy platform. We allow anyone to securely and easily create a comprehensive estate plan online that includes both a will and trust along with multiple directives. The GoodTrust Digital Vault ties it all together by integrating your digital life into your estate plan alongside the ability to assign access to individual assets at any defined time.

