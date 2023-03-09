Allied Van Lines Moving Company Identifies the Best Places to Raise a Family in 2023

CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, one of the world's largest moving companies, has identified the best places to raise a family in 2023. When families choose to relocate to a new city, they must consider affordability, safety, education systems, and accessibility. Making the choice about which city is best for a family to move to can be very difficult without all this information at hand. To facilitate this decision for families, Allied Van Lines has compiled data from each U.S. state to determine which cities are the most ideal place for families to live. This data was analyzed to calculate the top 25 cities in the United States to raise a family. The list of the best cities to raise a family created by Allied Van Lines can be used as a tool for families who are relocating and wish to find a city that is best suited for their needs.

Out of the 25 cities chosen, the best place to raise a family in 2023 was Cary, North Carolina .

To calculate which cities were the best for families, Allied Van Lines analyzed ten metrics including, population, cost of living, unemployment rates, median household income, violent crime rates, property crime rates, child and dependent care costs, walk and bike scores, and public-school performance scores.

The data that was analyzed when compiling the list of best cities for families was taken from several different sources, including Census.gov, Bestplaces.net, Walkscore.com, Niche.com, and Numbeo's cost of living database. Allied Van Lines developed a comprehensive scoring methodology used to weigh these different factors to give each U.S. city a score of how ideal it is for family living.

"When families choose to relocate, there are many factors they must consider when deciding which city is best for their family," stated Steve McKenna, Vice President and General Manager of Allied Van Lines. "This list was created to simplify that decision for these families. We have compiled a collection of the top 25 cities for families to live in the United States this year based upon several important deciding factors."

Allied Van Lines has been named a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, government agencies, and non-profit organizations worldwide, with over 400 agent locations in North America. The moving company has been voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company by Women's Choice Awards for five consecutive years and is an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. As one of the leaders in the moving van industry, Allied Van Lines has the data and research tools required to analyze relocation patterns in the United States. The company's recently released article, "The Best Places to Raise a Family in 2023" can be viewed by visiting https://www.allied.com/moving-resources/tips/best-places-to-raise-a-family-in-america.

