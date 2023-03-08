Pretium Announces New Partnership With iCapital®

Custom Technology and Distribution Agreement Is First of its Kind for Pretium

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with over $50 billion in assets under management, and iCapital 1, the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, today announced a custom technology and distribution agreement.

(PRNewsfoto/Pretium) (PRNewswire)

"We're excited about our new partnership with iCapital and the range of tech-enabled solutions it will unlock for our private wealth investors and their advisors now and into the future," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium.

Since its founding in 2013, iCapital's end-to-end digital platform has efficiently improved the client experience through automated subscriptions, investment process transparency, and the seamless integration of alternative investment performance and reporting.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pretium to support their priority of providing institutional-style access of alternatives to advisors and their clients," said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital.

1 Institutional Capital Network, Inc., and its affiliates (together, "iCapital Network" or "iCapital")

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across 30 markets in the U.S., and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including its New York headquarters, Dubai, London, Seoul and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner as legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security offered by Institutional Capital Network, Inc. or its affiliates (together "iCapital"). Alternative investments are complex, speculative investment vehicles and are not suitable for all investors. This material does not intend to address the financial objectives, situation or specific needs of any individual investor. The information contained herein is subject to change and is also incomplete. This industry information and its importance is an opinion only and should not be relied upon as the only important information available. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed, and iCapital assumes no liability for the information provided.

This material is confidential, is the property of iCapital and may not be shared without the written permission of iCapital. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of iCapital.

Products offered by iCapital are typically private placements that are sold only to qualified clients of iCapital through transactions that are exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated there under ("Private Placements"). An investment in any product issued pursuant to a Private Placement, such as the fund described, entails a high degree of risk and no assurance can be given that any alternative investment fund's investment objectives will be achieved or that investors will receive a return of their capital. Further, such investments are not subject to the same levels of regulatory scrutiny as publicly listed investments, and as a result, investors may have access to significantly less information than they can access with respect to publicly listed investments. Prospective investors should also note that investments in the products described involve long lock-ups and do not provide investors with liquidity.

Relationship Between iCapital and Underlying Fund GPs (defined as Underlying Fund GPs of products offered on the iCapital platform where iCapital is acting in an investment advisor capacity). iCapital is not a current client of, or investor in a private fund advised by, the Underlying Manager; however, iCapital sponsors and manages the Access Fund, which is or is expected to be an investor in the Underlying Fund, a private fund managed by the Underlying Manager. Prospective investors in the Access Fund should be aware that, as a result of the relationship between iCapital and Underlying Fund GPs and its affiliates created by the access fund arrangement discussed herein (1) iCapital is financially compensated for the arrangement by payment of certain management fees (which are calculated as described in "SUMMARY OF PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE ACCESS FUND – Management Fee" or corollary section of the Access Fund Offering Memorandum) and, if applicable, certain fees for placement of investors in the Access Fund or the Underlying Fund (which are typically calculated as a percentage of an investor's aggregate commitment to the relevant fund), and (2) the existence of such compensation may create conflicts of interest whereby, for example, iCapital may be more inclined (a) to establish access funds (including the Access Fund) (i) for investment in underlying funds (including the Underlying Fund) sponsored or managed by the Underlying Fund GPs and its affiliates, than for investment in investment funds sponsored or managed by other fund managers, and (ii) upon terms and conditions more favorable to the Underlying Fund GPs and its affiliates than iCapital would otherwise agree to in the absence of such compensation; (b) to make positive statements about the Underlying Fund GPs and its affiliates in order to encourage investors to make a larger commitment to the Access Fund, thereby increasing the fees paid to iCapital, or (c) to vote or exercise consent rights in respect of interests in underlying funds (including the Underlying Fund) held by access funds (including the Access Fund) in a manner more favorable to the Underlying Fund GPs and its affiliates than iCapital would otherwise vote or exercise in the absence of such compensation.

Securities and services may be offered through iCapital Securities, LLC, Axio Financial LLC, and/or SIMON Markets LLC, each of which is a registered broker/dealer, member FINRA and SIPC, and subsidiary of Institutional Capital Network, Inc. ("iCapital"). iCapital Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of iCapital, is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These registrations and memberships in no way imply that the SEC, FINRA or SIPC have endorsed the entities, products or services discussed herein. iCapital and iCapital Network are registered trademarks of Institutional Capital Network, Inc. Additional information is available upon request.

© 2023 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contacts

Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Lyle Weston

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Media-SFR@pretium.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pretium