INC. TO HOST THIRD-ANNUAL INC. FOUNDERS HOUSE AT SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. announced today it will host its third annual Inc. Founders House at SXSW , March 10–13, at Foxy's Proper Pub (201 Brazos Street).

A crossroads of intellect, guts, strategy and excitement, this year's Inc. Founders House headliners include Deepak Chopra, founder of The Chopra Foundation; Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani; Beatrice Dixon, co-founder and CEO of The Honey Pot Company; and Nicolas Jammet, co-founder and chief concept officer of Sweetgreen; among others.

This one-of-a-kind event brings together those starting, running, and growing businesses at a four-day exclusive hub. Inc. Founders House invites founders to refuel, recharge, and connect with peers in an intimate setting curated exclusively for entrepreneurs. More than 3,000+ invite-only attendees are expected to visit the hub during the four days.

Complimentary lunch and drinks will be served daily, including classic cookies with a twist from Cookie Rich that will be showcased on the edible cookie wall. Join Waterboy co-founder, Connor Saeli on Sunday, March 12, for cocktails as he guest-bartends and supplies complimentary hydration sticks for attendees.

Inc. Founders House Headliners:

Deepak Chopra , Founder, The Chopra Foundation

Hamdi Ulukaya , Founder and CEO, Chobani

Chip Conley , Founder and CEO, Modern Elder Academy

Nicolas Jammet , Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer, Sweetgreen

Beatrice Dixon , Co-Founder and CEO, The Honey Pot Company

Tina Wells , Business Strategist, Advisor, Author, and Founder, RLVNT Media

Jim McKelvey , Founder, Block (Formerly Square) and Invisibly

Angela Benton , Founder, CEO, and Board Director, Streamlytics

Riana Lynn , Founder and CEO, Journey Foods

Cassey Ho , CEO and Head Designer, POPFLEX/Blogilates

Inc. Founders House Meetups:

Friday, March 10 : Black Founders Meetup, co-hosted by Brian Brackeen , general partner, Lightship Capital

Saturday, March 11 : CPG Founders Meetup, co-hosted by Michael Walters , founder, studio503 and Colin McGuire , co-founder and CEO, BOOMN

Monday, March 12 : Female Founders Meetup, co-hosted by Female Founders Collective

Inc. is honored to collaborate with Inc. Founders House sponsors on a fascinating lineup of sessions, networking opportunities, and spaces during SXSW 2023. From thought-leadership sessions to on-site activations, founders will find valuable opportunities to learn and connect.

SPONSOR HIGHLIGHTS:

TRINET TriNet PeopleForceX brings its incredible talent to Inc. Founders House where Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall will lead a powerful session on helping businesses identify and understand the importance of purpose, culture, and brand promise. A lively happy hour, perfect for networking, will immediately follow the session. TriNet will also host a unique activation featuring coffee, espresso martinis, and oatmeal coffee stout ale where you can have a selfie printed right onto your cup.

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) will explore the emotional aspects of selling a business, and help founders learn how to deal with this important part of the exit strategy. In this session, an owner transition advisory professional will provide tips on how to help reduce anxiety around leaving a company in the hands of someone else as well as preparing for their own financial security.

DWEN (Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network) will deliver insight into the best cities for women entrepreneurs and its WE Cities Index. Women business owners and other experts will share how the five critical pillars—markets, talent, capital, culture, and technology—measured by the WE Cities Index can fuel growth for female founders and their companies. A female founders' happy hour will immediately follow the panel.

GS1 US will revisit the supply chain issues that became a daily challenge for so many businesses over the past few years. In a timely and informative panel, an expert from GS1 US joins business owners to offer solutions that businesses can use to optimize supply chains and keep customers happy.

PITCHBOOK will examine the variables affecting the venture capital (VC) sector, and what they mean for founders seeking funding. In addition to covering the market conditions, regulatory changes, and technological advancements that have shaken up the VC industry during the past three years, this vital panel will also track new trends and developments for 2023. PitchBook will offer a complimentary breakfast, a custom gift station, and an exclusive preview to upcoming product features.

XSOLLA will host a forward-thinking panel on the future of digital payments and how businesses need to prepare now for a cashless future. Expert voices from Xsolla and Mastercard will share the challenges and solutions, as well as how to deliver a seamless, secure, and rewarding experience for customers.

Inc. Founders House in Austin is open to invited guests and credentialed members of the media only. To request press credentials or for media requests, please contact: incpress@kivvit.com events.inc.com/inc-founders-house-2023 | #IFH | @Inc.

Inc. Founders House is growing!

Thanks to overwhelming interest in opportunities for founders to connect with each other, Inc. Founders House is opening its doors in Atlanta, GA, in May, for National Small Business Week, and in Cincinnati, OH, in July, for Black Tech Week.

