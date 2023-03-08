Hill's Pet Nutrition Unveils Prescription Diet ONC Care Globally to Provide Powerful Nutrition for Pets with Cancer

New clinical nutrition will help nourish and support pets fighting cancer

TOPEKA, Kan., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Within a pet's lifetime, many will face with the tough diagnosis of cancer. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death among aging pets - with one in four dogs and one in five cats diagnosed each year1.

To help support pets in their fight with cancer and to address an unmet nutritional need, Hill's Pet Nutrition , a global leader in science-led nutrition, has announced its latest innovation: Prescription Diet ONC Care, a new clinical nutrition designed to nourish and support pets with cancer.

"Appetite is a critical determinant in a pet parents' perceived quality of life assessment for their pet with cancer," said Chad Johannes, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM, Oncology), Associate Professor, Colorado State University. "Being proactive and maintaining pets with cancer in a positive nutritional plane over the course of their treatment can improve clinical outcomes as well as quality of life."

When pets are fighting cancer, malnutrition is one of the greatest risks, which can make it hard to optimize a pet's quality of life. Pets can lose lean muscle, experience digestion issues and loss of appetite that can make getting the right nutrients into their bodies much more difficult.

Encourages an enthusiastic appetite with a taste-centric product design and unique easy-to-chew kibble

Helps maintain muscle mass with high quality protein

Supports healthy digestion with ActivBiome+ digestive support

"Preventative health care is helping pets live longer and now we're able to diagnose cancers earlier. With more and more pets receiving cancer diagnosis, it was imperative to use our scientific and nutrition expertise to create new clinical nutrition specifically to help support these heroic pets in their fight," Dr. Jolle Kirpenstein, Chief Veterinary Officer of Hill's Pet Nutrition and member of the WSAVA Oncology Working Group. "This is the 75th anniversary of our first Prescription Diet product, and we are proud to introduce Prescription Diet ONC Care as our latest innovation to support pets and their owners during one of the most critical times in their lives."

Questions Pet Parents Can Ask Veterinarians

When a pet is diagnosed with cancer, pet parents will have questions. Here are useful questions to ask during a vet visit:

What treatments are available?

What is the prognosis with each treatment?

What are the side effects of each treatment?

How will these treatments affect my pet's quality of life?

What can I feed my pet to provide the best nutritional support possible?

Global Availability

Hill's Prescription Diet ONC Care is now available in North America and will continue rolling out globally through early 2024. Expected launches include:

EMEA in Q2 2023

LATAM in Q4 2023

Australia and New Zealand in Q1 2024

Asia in Q3 2024

Prescription Diet ONC Care can be purchased at veterinary clinics and pet specialty stores with Hill's 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Like any therapeutic nutrition, use of Prescription Diet ONC Care requires veterinarian direction and supervision.

1 AVMA Cancer in Pets (https://www.avma.org/resources/pet-owners/petcare/cancer-pets), Flint Animal Center, CSU (https://www.csuanimalcancercenter.org/)

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday foods, Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Healthy Advantage and Hill's Bioactive Recipe, are sold at veterinary clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com. For veterinary professionals, visit HillsVet.com.

