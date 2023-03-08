Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires Kettering Rose Insurance Services

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired Kettering Rose Insurance Services located in La Mesa, CA. Founder and president, Robyn Kettering, joined Heffernan Network, along with 10 of her team members, effective January 1, 2023.

Kettering has been family-owned and operated since its founding in 2004. Kettering focuses on commercial lines and personal lines clients with a specialty in the public auto sector. The company will operate autonomously as a subsidiary agency of Heffernan Network, leveraging its market access, resources and support to grow.

"This is an exciting announcement for us that will provide important benefits to our clients. We will continue to be run by the same experienced management team that is in place today and continue to provide the best products and level of service to our clients," said Robyn Kettering, president of Kettering Rose Insurance Services. "Becoming a member of the Heffernan team has been an absolute pleasure. We believe this alliance will provide important value-added services, products and programs for our clients, while allowing us to continue providing the personal service and commitment to excellence to our clients that Kettering Rose has always embraced."

"We are so excited to join forces with Kettering Rose, bringing Heffernan Network a solid team of insurance professionals in a new region, with big opportunities for growth," said John Prichard Jr., president of Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers. "Robin, Rachel and the team at Kettering have a fantastic energy and desire to leverage the resources and mentorship of the Network to take the agency to the next level. We look forward to working closely to do so."

