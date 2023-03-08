Former NFL Player Joins Blo Blow Dry Bar with Single Unit Agreement, Marks Entrance into Wisconsin

North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Inks Momentous Deal to Further Extend Midwest Footprint

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, has announced a signed agreement that signifies its entrance into Wisconsin. As the brand looks to continue to make significant development strides, Blo Blow Dry Bar partnered with a former professional athlete to expand in the Midwest. Site selection for the state's first location is currently underway in the Green Bay metropolitan area.

At the helm in bringing Blo Blow Dry Bar to Wisconsin is Jarrett Bush, a former NFL player who spent nine years with the Green Bay Packers and is a 2011 Super Bowl champion. After his time in the NFL, Bush spent the next year playing professional Canadian football before retiring. While living in Chicago a few years ago, he walked past a blow dry bar and saw a woman walk out after her appointment who was beaming with confidence. As a father and fiancée, this triggered an idea to embark on an entrepreneurial journey to open his own blow dry bar.

Bush moved back to Green Bay and saw an opportunity to bring a quality blow dry bar concept to the area.

"Football has been a huge part of my life, and I'm grateful it gave me the pedestal to catapult into an opportunity where I can impact the lives of others," said Bush. "Being that this is my first business venture, I wanted a supportive team with a proven business model that was ingrained in the community – and that is Blo Blow Dry Bar. I am excited that this new endeavor allows me to bring health, beauty and diversity together, and I hope to strengthen this combination even further through my bar."

Being a longtime resident of Green Bay, Bush has identified the need for Blo Blow Dry Bar's services in the market and as a father, has seen that diversity is a barrier within the industry in general. He currently experiences limitations in taking his daughters to various salons which is why he plans to specifically cater to culturally-diverse demographics with his bar. Bush also plans for his bar to be an asset to all community members, knowing Blo Blow Dry Bar is for people in all walks of life.

"As we set ourselves up for continuous growth, franchise partners like Jarrett who believe so strongly in our mission will be key to our success," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Wisconsin, and the Midwest in general, is a prime target of growth and an opportunity to provide more people with catwalk-quality blow outs. The year is starting out on a strong trajectory and I look forward to further solidifying our position as an industry-leading brand."

With a favorable real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, company executives are actively seeking franchisees to continue to expand in key markets across the country.

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, the blow dry bar cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained stylists are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion. Blo also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

The growing franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry and continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience is. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchisees. The brand goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

