1935 Voisin C25 Aerodyne and 1964 Ferrari 250 LM Named Best in Show at The Amelia's Record-Setting Motoring Weekend

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 1935 Voisin C25 Aerodyne and a 1964 Ferrari 250 LM were crowned Best in Show at The Amelia Concours d'Elegance - its 28th annual event. Known to many as "the racers' concours," the 2023 event honored that tradition by hosting some of the most accomplished competition cars and drivers at the Golf Club of Amelia Island and the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Central to the weekend's festivities was the celebration of The Amelia's 2023 honoree: 4-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon.

1964 Ferrari 250 LM and 1935 Voisin C25 Aerodyne Named Best in Show at The Amelia’s Record-Setting Motoring Weekend (PRNewswire)

"Racing is where drivers and machines meet in their purest form and The Amelia is where the best of both gather," said McKeel Hagerty, Chairman of The Amelia and CEO of Hagerty. "We would like to congratulate Merle and Peter Mullin and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum team on their well-earned honors. Thank you to all our guests, entrants and volunteers for helping us celebrate the belief that certain cars are deserving of celebration and recognition."

The 28th annual gathering at The Amelia drew 25,000 enthusiasts and a record 800+ display vehicles for featured auctions, driving events and a 2-day show on the grounds of the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. The Amelia 2023 saw:

$142,000 pledged to local nonprofits

25,000 weekend attendees

Thousands of young enthusiasts engaged

550 vehicles at Saturday's Cars & Community, a new record

260 vehicles at Sunday's The Amelia Concours d'Elegance

218 Ride and Drive experiences

2,347 water bottles diverted from landfill

1.5 tons of waste recycled

80% reduction in printed programs saved 236 trees

5,000 miles of emissions offset through U.S. reforestation

1935 Voisin C25 Aerodyne – 2023 Best in Show – Concours d'Elegance

The Best in Show Concours d'Elegance Trophy was awarded to a 1935 Voisin C25 Aerodyne displayed by Merle and Peter Mullin of Oxnard, California.

The Aerodyne was Voisin's "Car of the Future," an automobile that sought to capitalize upon the public's growing fascination with streamlining and aerodynamics. It was first shown in October 1934 at the 28th Paris Salon de l'Automobile and was considered avant-garde, even in an era of progressive design. In the spring of 1935, Voisin displayed this special Aerodyne at the Lyon Fair and at the concours d'elegance at the Place Bellecour. With its two-tone paint, low faired-in headlights, high beltline, skirted rear fenders, and power, retractable roof, this Aerodyne cut a profile unlike anything else. In total, 28 C25s were produced; including six Aerodynes, four of which survive.

"We had some serious contenders and I am honored that they chose us to win," said Best in Show – Concours d'Elegance winner Merle Mullin. "I have the blessing of being married to a passionate collector who has never restored a car with an eye to winning a prize. His intention is always to restore a car to its historical correctness. But winning a prize is always greatly validating."

1964 Ferrari 250 LM – Best in Show – Concours de Sport

The Best in Show Concours de Sport was awarded to a 1964 Ferrari 250 LM displayed by Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum of Indianapolis, Indiana.

While most of the attention at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1965 focused on the battle between the "factory" team entries of Ferrari and Ford, it was a privately entered, one-year-old 3.3-liter V-12 Ferrari 250 LM that caused a major upset by winning when the favored entries encountered difficulties. Entered by Luigi Chinetti's North American Racing Team (NART), American Masten Gregory partnered with future world champion Jochen Rindt of Austria for the unexpected win. The pair completed 347 laps of the 8.365-mile circuit, averaging 120.944 mph over 24 hours. This victory was the last time a Ferrari won overall at Le Mans. In the years after its 1965 victory, this 250 LM competed at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1966 and 1968. It returned to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968 and 1969, before its final race at the 1970 24 Hours of Daytona, where it finished seventh. Shortly after its final race, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum acquired the Ferrari 250 LM.

"This win is very special and was a complete surprise," said Jason Vansickle, Vice President, Curation and Education, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. "Obviously the car speaks for itself - the last Ferrari to win outright at Le Mans, and it's just one of the many prestigious cars we have at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum."

Inaugural Broad Arrow Auction

Broad Arrow Auctions, the official auction house of The Amelia, hosted its inaugural auction at The Amelia on Saturday, March 4. Following a well-attended preview on March 2-3, the auction room was standing room only as principal auctioneer, Lydia Fenet, took the sale alongside Broad Arrow chief operating officer and auction reader, Alain Squindo. The auction achieved more than 80% sell-through rate, with the top-selling 2015 McLaren P1 setting a new auction world record for the model at $2,425,000. Broad Arrow set an additional three auction records at the daytime sale, including a 1997 Acura Integra Type R ($151,200), a 1991 AMG 6.0 Widebody Coupe ($885,000) and a 2002 Lotus Esprit V8 25th Anniversary Edition ($193,200, record for a non-Bond Esprit).

Hagerty Impact

Hagerty Impact is driving positive change across a range of community and environmental activities. Non-profit giving included $142,000 pledged to local organizations including Spina Bifida of Jacksonville, local Shop with Cops programs and Community Hospice and Palliative Care. Youth focused events hosted thousands of participants in the onsite Future Drivers Club, a supercar parade for local students as well as a unique youth judging program at Sunday's concours. Environmental sustainability efforts included self-service water stations which diverted 2,347 water bottles from landfills while a crew of "green ninjas" ensured that 1.5 tons of waste was recycled and an 80% reduction in printed programs saved 236 trees. Hagerty will offset 5,000 miles driven during the weekend through its ECO program which will result in reforestation projects in the United States to absorb the estimated 6,400 pounds of carbon emissions.

The Amelia's multiday car culture celebration kicked off Thursday, March 2, 2023, with the Annual Porsche Winemaker's Dinner, followed by Friday's seminar: Corvette at Le Mans and a movie night featuring the film, "The Quest." Saturday's Cars & Community presented by Griot's Garage included RADwood, Concours d'Lemons, Future Driver's Club, Ride & Drives, a Bavarian beer garden and a curated Cars & Caffeine. That evening's Honoree Dinner celebrated Jeff Gordon with a menu of gourmet food and beverages. On Sunday, The Amelia Concours d'Elegance showcased 260 historically significant vehicles in 32 classes. Featured classes included Cars of Jeff Gordon, 120th Anniversary of Buick, Supercars Limited Production and Le Mans Winners. Additional featured classes and many more details can be found on the media site here and in the event program here.

About The Amelia

The Amelia is a multiple award-winning motoring event held February 29 – March 3, 2024 at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Broad Arrow The Amelia Auction, luxury shopping, new vehicle reveals & experiential drives, exclusive gatherings and entertaining seminars surround Saturday's Cars & Community and Sunday's Concours d'Elegance. Each year The Amelia honors a racing legend and attracts celebrities from across the automotive landscape. Since its inception in 1996, the Amelia has donated over $4 million to deserving non-profit and charitable organizations.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Marketplace, Hagerty Drivers Club®, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare™, Hagerty Valuation Tools®, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social®, The Amelia, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, RADwood, Broad Arrow Group and more. For more information on Hagerty please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com and www.TheAmeliaMedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current intentions, expectations, or beliefs regarding the business. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be outside of our control. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the subject of this press release; (ii) our ability to compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain members; and (iii) the other risks and uncertainties listed in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2022. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in those filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hagerty