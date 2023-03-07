Union Pacific Showcases DE&I Leadership: Pay Equity, Majority-diverse Board

Board diversity, equal pay, awards amplify Union Pacific's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in new We Are One Report

OMAHA, Neb., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced it received third-party validation of pay equity for women and people of color and that its board of directors is now majority-diverse – steps underscoring the railroad's commitment as an industry leader in diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). The announcements are included in Union Pacific's second annual We Are One report, published today, which highlights Union Pacific's strategy for creating a diverse workforce while remaining steadfast in its vision of building America.

"Union Pacific is committed to supporting the transition to a more sustainable future, one that fosters diverse and inclusive environments, provides innovative economic solutions, pursues clean air and plentiful water supplies, and improves the quality of life for everyone," said Beth Whited, executive vice president – Sustainability and Strategy, and Chief Human Resource Officer. "The achievements highlighted in the report showcase our efforts to create an attractive workplace that inspires current employees to build fulfilling careers and attracts new team members."

Union Pacific continues to prioritize diversifying its workforce by doubling its representation among women by 2030. Pay equity is an important part of attracting and retaining talent at a time when U.S. Census data is still reporting full-time working women earn 83 cents to every dollar earned by men.

Knowing that inclusive leadership starts at the top, Union Pacific's board of directors became majority diverse at 60% for the first time in 2022. It is the result of deliberate steps to ensure the company's leadership reflects the evolving representation of the railroad's workforce and communities where employees live and work.

Other report features include:

Historic wage increases yielded a 24% pay boost for craft professionals, pushing average railroad salaries to $110,000 per year by 2024.

Accelerated recruitment efforts helped to exceed hiring goals, including incentives up to $50,000 in some markets to attract top talent.

Steady progress made toward 2030 diversity goals of doubling women in the Union Pacific workforce and increasing people of color representation to 40%.

The report also details recent recognition for Union Pacific, including:

Learn more about Union Pacific's team, DE&I goals, corporate strategy and policies and programs in the 2022 We Are One report.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

