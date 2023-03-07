NovoEd Announces Partnership with GP Strategies to Further Drive Talent Transformation

Cohort-Based Learning Platform and Custom Learning Solutions Provider Join Forces to Deliver Powerful Performance Improvement Initiatives for Today's Evolving Workplaces

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, today announces its partnership with GP Strategies, a global provider of custom learning solutions. This powerful alliance deepens both companies' commitment to delivering transformational learning that drives individual and organizational outcomes.

GP Strategies (PRNewswire)

NovoEd announces its partnership with GP Strategies, a global provider of custom learning solutions.

As an industry leader for more than 55 years, GP Strategies has been on the cutting edge of innovative talent transformation and performance improvement learning solutions. The company offers deep expertise and custom solutions in consulting, learning services, and talent technology solutions.

This partnership will serve to strengthen and streamline GP Strategies' suite of learning solutions and services by integrating NovoEd's industry-leading social and collaborative, cohort-based learning technology into their broader portfolio of offerings. This collaboration will also equip organizations and learning and talent development professionals with everything they need to build capability and corporate academies — dedicated places for professionals to advance business-critical skills — all at scale.

"Our enterprise clients are building corporate learning that reaches well beyond knowledge acquisition into the transformation of behaviors and mindsets in order to drive sustainable growth and innovation," said Scott Kinney, NovoEd Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "This is a tall order, and consulting and professional services organizations like GP Strategies play a vital and strategic role in helping our clients reach their goals. This partnership greatly enhances both our companies' abilities to deliver world-class experiential learning to global enterprises."

"Our singular focus is enabling and driving our client's talent transformation strategies," said Matt Donovan, GP Strategies Chief Learning and Innovation Officer. "Our clients are looking for dynamic learning journeys to drive mission-critical transformations. Innovative cohort-based platforms like this are a critical component of today's modern learning ecosystem."

GP Strategies and NovoEd are also partnering to present The Meaning and Motivation of the Modern Learner, a webinar on March 9 at 1 PM Eastern . Join Todd Moran, NovoEd's Chief Strategy Officer, and Cara Halter, Director of Learning Innovation, for a dialogue on the intersection of modern learning strategy and the psychology and expectations of modern learners, with practitioner tips for facilitating human connection and driving engagement.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation, part of Learning Technologies Group, is one of the world's leading talent transformation providers. By delivering award-winning learning and development solutions, we help organizations transform through their people and achieve meaningful change. GP Strategies has delivered our innovative consulting, learning services, and talent technology solutions to over 6,000 organizations globally.

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive alignment, performance, and mobility at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives and reconnect teams through learning that is felt, experienced and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Christina Yu, NovoEd

Chief Marketing Officer

christina.yu@novoed.com

Nancy Williams, GP Strategies

Vice President, Global Marketing

NWilliams@gpstrategies.com

(PRNewsfoto/NovoEd) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NovoEd