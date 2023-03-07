HomeTown Ticketing Names Matt Davis as CEO

New Leadership Team – Including CEO Matt Davis, CTO Prishant Mantrao, SVP of Product Russell Hertzberg and SVP of Marketing Donnie Schemetti – Will Focus on Accelerated Adoption of Leading Event Management Technology at School and Community Events

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeTown Ticketing, Inc. , the leading provider of digital ticketing for schools, districts, conferences, and associations; and a Nexa Equity portfolio company, announced today that Matt Davis has been named the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Davis, who previously served as CEO of Getaroom.com and an executive at RealPage, succeeds Ryan Hart, who will continue in his role of Chairman of the Board.

Davis brings a proven track record of successfully scaling growing technology companies and generating strong operating and financial performance. Under his leadership, Getaroom.com, a rapidly growing travel technology platform exceeded $400 million in revenue, before being sold to Booking Holdings, Inc, the parent of Booking.com and Priceline.com for over $1.25 billion in 2021. He also led the Financial Services Division at real estate technology firm RealPage. This was the largest division at the company driving upwards of $450M in revenue.

Davis joins HomeTown at a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory. HomeTown more than tripled in revenue over the previous 24 months, and currently hosts nearly half a million events annually on behalf of K-12 schools, colleges, athletic conferences and associations.

"In just a short time, HomeTown Ticketing has built the premier all-in-one event management and productivity platform, and I'm very excited to lead the team through this next chapter of growth," Davis said. "I look forward to partnering with K-12 schools, colleges, and communities to help them deliver a seamless event experience to the millions of patrons attending their events. HomeTown is extremely well positioned with Nexa's support to continue to serve new and existing customers, and further develop cutting edge technologies to meet and exceed the needs of our expanding customer base."

In addition to the CEO announcement, HomeTown also announced three seasoned executives have joined the company's executive team: Prishant Mantrao as Chief Technology Officer, Russell Hertzberg as SVP of Product, and Donnie Schemetti as SVP of Marketing. Mantrao was most recently Head of Architecture and Director of Product & Technology at Cardinal Health, and previously led the engineering teams at Manta Media. Hertzberg and Schemetti are the co-founders of Ticket Spicket, which HomeTown Ticketing acquired in October 2022.

As CTO, Mantrao is responsible for overseeing technical strategy, security, and procedures. He brings 25 years of experience in information technology. As SVP of Product, Hertzberg is responsible for leading and facilitating HomeTown's new platform functionality to deliver value to both customers and the business. As SVP of Marketing, Schemetti is responsible for planning and implementing the brand's identity and strategic activation in the market.

"The event management space has reached an exciting juncture, with mobile adoption and community expectations changing the way schools and organizations manage events for their customers," said Vlad Besprozvany, Founder and Managing Partner at Nexa Equity. "We're thrilled with the new leadership team we have in place at HomeTown and can't wait to see what they will accomplish."

Hart added, "Following our recent acquisition of Ticket Spicket, and the addition of Matt, Russell, Prishant and Donnie, HomeTown is well-positioned to accelerate our strong momentum and continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital ticketing. I look forward to working with the team to continue to execute on our 2023 vision and beyond."

About HomeTown

HomeTown Ticketing is the leading digital ticketing provider in both K-12 and collegiate spaces, serving schools, districts, conferences, and associations. A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown's in-house developed, proprietary ticketing platform offers unmatched value with easy-to-use purchasing and redemption options, custom box-offices, event and fan specific reporting tools and secure financial management features. Intuitive and easy-to-use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer's funds. Learn more about HomeTown at hometownticketing.com or follow HomeTown Ticketing on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Nexa Equity

Nexa Equity is a San Francisco, California based private equity firm that partners with founder-led, rapidly scaling SaaS and fintech companies that address markets underserved by technology to create enduring value for the benefit of its investors and portfolio companies. The firm has more than $300 million in private equity capital under management and is focused on continuing to grow its portfolio of companies. The Nexa Equity team brings substantial investing and operational experience to the table and helps management teams professionalize and scale their businesses and drive long-term sustainable growth. For more information, please visit nexaequity.com.

Media inquiries:

Donnie Schemetti

Sr. Vice President, Marketing

donnie@hometownticketing.com

