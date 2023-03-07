FAZE CLAN SIGNS ORGANIZATION'S FIRST ALL FEMALE PROFESSIONAL ESPORTS TEAM

INTRODUCING FAZE'S NEW FEMALE VALORANT ROSTER: FAZE REFINNEJ, FAZE EMY, FAZE PANINI, FAZE MADDIESUUN AND FAZE DI^

THE TEAM WILL COMPETE IN THE 2023 SEASON OF THE VALORANT CHAMPIONS TOUR GAME CHANGERS SERIES

Download hi-res assets HERE .

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced a ground-breaking moment for FaZe and the gaming industry: the signing of FaZe's first all-female professional esports team. The new team, which will compete under FaZe's VALORANT banner is comprised of pro players Jennifer " refinnej " Le, Emma " emy " Choe, Vannesa Emely " panini " Emory, Madison " maddiesuun " Mann, and Diane " di^ " Tran.

FaZe Clan's Female VALORANT Team PhotoFrom L to R: FaZe panini, FaZe emy, FaZe refinnej, FaZe di^, FaZe maddiesuun (PRNewswire)

The team will make its first public appearance under FaZe Clan while competing in the upcoming 2023 season of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers Series. The VCT Game Changers Series was first introduced in 2022. It was created to supplement the standard VCT competitive season by creating new opportunities and exposure for women and other marginalized genders within VALORANT esports. The start of the 2023 season sees the introduction of FaZe Clan and other major gaming organizations to the series.

"It's been a long time coming but we're stoked to officially announce bringing on our first all female esports pro team for VALORANT," said Erik Anderson, Head of Esports at FaZe Clan. "Signing this group of talented women is just the beginning of bringing female gamers to the forefront at FaZe and I can't wait to watch them play as a team. Check them out during the 2023 VCT Game Changers Series - they're ready to bring the heat to the competition."

Before joining FaZe Clan, the women played together on various pro teams throughout the years, making the new FaZe Clan female VALORANT team an exciting reunion. Refinnej, panini, and maddiesuun previously played together for Complexity GX3, while refinnej, mmy, and di^ played competitive Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO) for Count Logic Gaming (CLG) Red. The first time all five women competed together was in 2022 for the Champions Tour Game Changers Series III: North America playing under the name 'Hamboigas'.

The team announcement brings FaZe Clan's professional esports roster up to 14 teams currently holding a total of 37 world championships . For more information on the FaZe Clan's female VALORANT team and VTC Game Changers Series - follow FaZe Clan's social media channels or check out FaZeClan.com .

FOLLOW FAZE EMY: TWITTER , TWITCH

Emma " FaZe emy " Choe is originally from New Jersey and brings her skills as an esports pro player to the FaZe Clan roster as a VALORANT Initiator. Her previous player experience includes playing CS:GO for Counter Logic Gaming Red back in 2022.

FOLLOW FAZE DI^: TWITTER , TWITCH

Diane " FaZe di^ " Tran is originally from Seattle, WA and currently resides in Houston, TX. Di^ has been in the esports scene for the last few years previously playing CS:GO for Counter Logic Gaming Red up until 2022. She joins FaZe Clan's female VALORANT team as a Controller / Initiator Agent.

FOLLOW FAZE MADDIESUUN: INSTAGRAM , TWITTER , TWITCH , YOUTUBE

Madison " FaZe maddiesuun" Mann is joining the FaZe Clan female VALORANT roster as the team's skilled Duelist Agent. Before FaZe, she played for Complexity GX3 and was previously a professional Fortnite player for GenG. During her time with GenG, Maddiesuun was a major advocate for female pro players and aided in the organization's continued hunt to bring more women on board.

FOLLOW FAZE PANINI: TWITTER , TWITCH

Vannesa Emely " FaZe panini " Emory is originally from the Bay area and splits her time in Los Angeles, CA. Her professional esports career includes playing for Complexity GX3 followed by Shopify Rebellion GC. Panini joins FaZe Clan's female VALORANT team as a Smoker.

FOLLOW FAZE REFINNEJ: INSTAGRAM , TWITTER , TWITCH

Jennifer " FaZe refinnej " Le is originally from the Bay area and recently planted her roots in Dallas, TX. Before joining FaZe Clan's VALORANT roster, she played competitively for Complexity GX3 and was previously a CS:GO pro for Counter Logic Gaming Red in 2021. Refinnej will hold down her position on FaZe's VALORANT team as a Sentinel Agent.

ABOUT GAME CHANGERS:

VCT Game Changers is a new program which will supplement the competitive season by creating new opportunities and exposure for women and other marginalized genders within VALORANT esports. The competitive VALORANT community is both diverse and incredibly global, and our esport should reflect that. Through Game Changers, we hope to build towards a VALORANT Champions Tour that is more inclusive and representative of our community. For more information visit playvalorant.com/en-us/news/esports/vct-game-changers .

ABOUT FAZE HOLDINGS INC.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by gamers and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 13 competitive esports teams who have won 37 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, market opportunity prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Press Contacts:

FaZe Clan: chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com + alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FaZe Clan