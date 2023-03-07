Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Year-End Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

- Company expands precision oncology pipeline with licensing of CRB-701, clinical-stage Nectin-4 antibody drug conjugate (ADC) from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- CRB-701 Phase 1 dose escalation ongoing in China in patients with advanced solid tumors
- CRB-601 anti-αvβ8 mAb program scheduled for IND submission in the second half of 2023
- CRB-601 continues to demonstrate compelling pre-clinical monotherapy and combination data with anti-PD-1
- Dr. Yong Ben, distinguished oncology researcher joins the Corbus Board of Directors
NORWOOD, Mass., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2022.
"The fourth quarter and recent weeks have been a productive period for Corbus as we continue to evolve into a precision oncology company," said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. "With the execution of our exclusive licensing agreement for CRB-701, a next generation Nectin-4 ADC, we are excited to have a compelling, differentiated asset in the clinic. Concurrently, we continue on-track to the clinic with CRB-601 supported by our latest pre-clinical data presented at SITC 2022".
Key Corporate and Program Updates:
- CRB-701 next generation Nectin-4 ADC
- CRB-601 blocking the activation of TGFβ
- Additions to the Board and Management Changes
Financial Results for Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022:
The Company reported a net loss of approximately $10.9 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.61, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of approximately $10.3 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.46, for the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $42.3 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $10.15, compared to a net loss of approximately $45.6 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $11.15 for the same period in 2021.
Operating expenses for Q4 2022 increased by $0.8 million to approximately $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.0 million in the comparable period in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to pre-clinical costs to support IND filing for CRB-601 offset by decreased clinical trial and drug manufacturing costs, as well as an overall reduction in compensation expense. A reverse stock split of 1-for-30 was effected on February 14, 2023 and all per share amounts except the authorized shares have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse split.
As of December 31, 2022, the Company has $59.2 million of cash and investments on hand which is expected to fund operations through the second quarter of 2024, based on the current planned expenditures.
About Corbus
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Corbus") is a precision oncology company committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus' internal development pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload and CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.
These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue from awards
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
881,705
Operating expenses:
Research and development
6,242,758
5,763,601
16,136,826
36,445,285
General and administrative
4,554,062
4,234,760
18,698,619
20,425,444
Litigation Settlement
—
5,000,000
—
Total operating expenses
10,796,820
9,998,361
39,835,445
56,870,729
Operating loss
(10,796,820)
(9,998,361)
(39,835,445)
(55,989,024)
Other income (expense), net:
—
Other income (expense), net
275,549
109,664
(48,773)
11,899,992
Interest income (expense), net
(640,954)
(390,899)
(2,132,091)
(1,830,486)
Change in fair value of derivative liability
96,842
(6,853)
96,842
663,290
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net
186,330
25,716
(427,436)
(384,198)
Other income (expense), net
(82,233)
(262,372)
(2,511,458)
10,348,598
Net loss
$
(10,879,053)
$
(10,260,733)
$
(42,346,903)
$
(45,640,426)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(2.61)
$
(2.46)
$
(10.15)
$
(11.15)
Weighted average number of common shares
4,171,297
4,169,631
4,170,675
4,094,935
Comprehensive loss:
Net loss
$
(10,879,053)
$
(10,260,733)
$
(42,346,903)
$
(45,640,426)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Change in unrealized gain (loss) on marketable
80,782
(53,478)
(63,647)
(62,445)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
80,782
(53,478)
(63,647)
(62,445)
Total comprehensive loss
$
(10,798,271)
$
(10,314,211)
$
(42,410,550)
$
(45,702,871)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,002,715
$
25,006,632
Investments
42,194,296
72,640,520
Restricted cash
192,475
192,475
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
791,616
2,365,010
Total current assets
60,181,102
100,204,637
Restricted cash
477,425
477,425
Property and equipment, net
1,613,815
2,392,696
Operating lease right of use assets
3,884,252
4,609,110
Other assets
155,346
46,385
Total assets
$
66,311,940
$
107,730,253
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Notes payable
$
353,323
$
767,938
Accounts payable
2,173,963
1,782,277
Accrued expenses
5,999,252
10,093,312
Derivative liability
36,868
133,710
Operating lease liabilities, current
1,280,863
1,136,948
Current portion of long-term debt
2,795,669
3,093,344
Total current liabilities
12,639,938
17,007,529
Long-term debt, net of debt discount
15,984,426
15,636,275
Other long-term liabilities
22,205
22,205
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
4,675,354
5,956,217
Total liabilities
33,321,923
38,622,226
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized,
417
416
Additional paid-in capital
425,196,359
418,903,820
Accumulated deficit
(392,080,667)
(349,733,764)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(126,092)
(62,445)
Total stockholders' equity
32,990,017
69,108,027
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
66,311,940
$
107,730,253
