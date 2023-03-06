Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. Successfully Completes $5m In Oversubscribed Seed Financing

Groundbreaking start-up working to create a new data center industry from the Moon clears key financing milestones.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. announced today that it has successfully closed its $5m Seed with this financing round being oversubscribed.

The round has been led by Scout Ventures and joined by Seldor Capital, 2 Future Holding, The Veteran Fund, Irongate Capital, Atypical Ventures, and KittyHawk Ventures. Lonestar is scheduled to launch a series of data centers to the lunar surface in 2023.

"We are thrilled to have completed this successful seed round and are sincerely grateful for the support and vision of our investors," said Chris Stott, CEO of Lonestar.

"We believe that expanding the world's economy to encompass the Moon, which happens to be the Earth's most stable satellite, is the next whitespace in the New Space Economy," says Scout Ventures' Founder and Managing Partner, Brad Harrison. "Data security and storage will be a necessary part of leading the new generation of lunar exploration."

The VC funded startup is working to revolutionize premium mission critical data services and communications from Earth's largest satellite, the Moon.

The successful closing of the company's Seed funding round is a major milestone for Lonestar and will help the team to accelerate its growth and expand its offerings to meet the needs of its clients around the world.

About Lonestar - Saving Earth's Data One Byte at a Time

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. (Lonestar®), headquartered in St Petersburg's Maritime and Defense Technology Hub, has been founded by a proven team of experts from the Cloud and Space verticals to pioneer a future for data at the edge for all of us. www.lonestarlunar.com

