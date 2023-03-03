Sapphire Gas Solutions Donates Fire Suppression Trailer to Conroe Fire Department

CONROE, Texas, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Gas Solutions ("Sapphire") has donated a specialized fire suppression system to the Conroe Fire Department and held a donation ceremony at the City of Conroe Fire Training Facility on Friday, March 3, 2023. This specialized fire suppression system is a state-of-the-art, fully mobile Purple-K fire extinguisher with an additional foam tank complete with a self-educting nozzle designed for foam eduction at rates up to 1,000 gallons per minute (GPM). Sapphire designed this specialized fire suppression system that can easily be deployed and used for various emergencies. Sapphire is a turnkey virtual natural gas pipeline company headquartered in Conroe, Texas, and is an active community member.

Sapphire Gas Solutions donates a Purple-K foam trailer to Conroe Fire Department at the Conroe Fire Training Facility on Friday, March 3rd. (PRNewswire)

The specialized system with the Purple-K dry chemical agent and foam package could combat fires in flammable liquids, gases, and greases (Class B), including fires involving energized electrical equipment (Class C). Purple-K agent is widely used in the petroleum and gas industry and other high-risk fire areas because of its excellent firefighting effectiveness. To put it into perspective, the Purple-K agent is highly effective against Class B fires. It is at least 4 to 5 times as effective in extinguisher applications as carbon dioxide and more than twice as effective as sodium bicarbonate-based suppressants.

Purple-K agent is one of the most effective dry chemicals used to fight against Class B fires since the chemical makeup of Purple-K is a potassium bicarbonate-based dry chemical containing chemical additives and is produced by an exclusive chemical process. The resulting Purple-K agent is a free-flowing, water-repellent, non-abrasive and will make no toxic effects when used as a fire-suppressing agent. Purple-K is purple in color to differentiate it from the other dry chemical agents.

"I'm proud to work for a company like Sapphire Gas Solutions, which cares about the community they live in and the first responders who put their life on the line every day to protect our community," said Michael Morris, Director of Operations at Sapphire Gas Solutions. "As a retired Lieutenant with the Fire Department working in a neighboring community for more than 20 years here in Texas, it is great to see companies like Sapphire who are actively engaged with the community and first responders."

Sapphire strives to be proactive with the Fire Departments and the first responders in all areas we service nationwide and provides training on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) safety and handling procedures. After the donation event, Sapphire gave all attendees a live LNG demonstration at the City of Conroe Fire Training Facility.

Sapphire Gas Solutions is a turnkey virtual pipeline services company with a diverse fleet of mobile CNG, LNG, and recompression equipment - for methane recapture and mitigation - and a growing footprint in the Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) market. Sapphire provides temporary and permanent gas supply for utilities, pipelines, industrial users, power generation, and more, as well as logistic support for multiple dairies from coast to coast, transporting RNG to market when pipeline infrastructure is unavailable or not near the renewable gas source. With 60 years of experience in natural gas service, transportation, and construction, Sapphire's team is committed to quality, safety, and reliability. Sapphire promises North America's most comprehensive natural gas energy management solutions available.

The event is scheduled at the City of Conroe Fire Training Facility: 2357 FM 1484 Rd, Conroe, TX 77303, on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 9:00 AM CT.

