Magna5 Named One of the Elite 150 MSPS in North America by CRN for the Fifth Consecutive Year

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a national provider of managed IT, cybersecurity and cloud-based services and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Magna5 to CRN's Elite 150 in the 2023 Managed Services Provider (MSP) 500 list for the fifth consecutive year in a row. The firm also claimed a spot in the Security Top 100 Category for 2023.

The annual list recognizes industry-leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches are driving a new wave of growth and innovation to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT while maximizing their return on investment. Magna5 was selected for its well-rounded 24/7/365 continuous network monitoring service offerings and proactive approach to managed IT services including cybersecurity, private and public cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery and other advanced IT services for mid-market and enterprise customers.

Managed service providers are a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them manage complex security and compliance regulations so they can focus on their core business.

"Magna5 is honored to be included in the CRN MSP 500 – Elite 150 list for the fifth consecutive year", said Bob Farina, CEO of Magna5. "Our bespoke methodology to managed services consists of the right blend of people, processes and emerging technologies to provide a high level of service while driving down costs."

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, private and public cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery and other advanced IT services to mid-market and enterprise customers, including leaders within the education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Magna5 has customers nationally.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

