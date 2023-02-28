RoslinCT and Lykan Bioscience Announce the Addition of Six cGMP Suites to Meet Growing Demand

EDINBURGH, Scotland and HOPKINTON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoslinCT and Lykan Bioscience, a leader in Contract Development and Manufacturing for cell therapies, announced the addition of six new cGMP processing suites to their facility in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, in response to industry demand.

The completion of the expansion brings the global capacity to 22 cGMP suites with 14 in Hopkinton, MA, and another eight in Edinburgh, Scotland. The new processing suites will range from 105 to 525 square feet, including specific suites designed to meet both US and EU regulatory requirements for clinical and commercial manufacturing. As part of the expansion, an automated processing room was included and will be capable of accommodating a range of manufacturing platforms as well as allogeneic and autologous-based products.

"With this expansion, we will increase our capacity by 75% enabling us to meet the needs of a greater number of projects and their respective volume requirements," said Patrick Lucy, President and CEO of Lykan Bioscience, "The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and experienced Lykan team is poised to deliver across a number of cell platforms meeting both US and EU clinical and commercial regulatory requirements for cGMP manufacturing."

Peter Coleman, CEO of RoslinCT, commented: "This expansion builds on RoslinCT and Lykan's expertise and marks another significant milestone in our collaboration. The additional capacity at Lykan's facility in Hopkinton will allow us to continue delivering cutting-edge products, enabling our clients to offer life-changing therapies to patients around the world and meet the increasing demand for innovative therapies."

About RoslinCT

RoslinCT is a leading UK Cell Therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focused on providing services for companies developing cell-based therapeutic products. Originally founded in 2006 as a spin-out from the Roslin Institute, we built on the broad range of scientific expertise available in the field of cell biology. Based at the Edinburgh BioQuarter, we operate fully licensed GMP manufacturing facilities and have a proven track record in the delivery of cell-based products. We offer a range of integrated services from technology transfer, process, and assay development through to GMP manufacturing, storage, QP certification, and batch release of cell-based therapies for clinical use. For further information, please visit www.roslinct.com.

About Lykan Bioscience

Lykan Bioscience is an innovative contract development and manufacturing services organization (CDMO) focused on cell-based therapies. With decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience, Lykan offers a full range of development and manufacturing services. The state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility offering 14 independent manufacturing suites is uniquely designed to fully integrate cGMP principles and advanced software solutions to enable real-time testing, US/EU clinical and commercial manufacturing and release of product. Located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, 25 miles southwest of downtown Boston and in the proximity of four international airports, Lykan Bioscience is ideally situated to deliver life-saving cell therapy treatments to patients on behalf of their partners. Visit www.lykanbio.com

