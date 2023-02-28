Pit Boss Returns as Entitlement Sponsor for NASCAR Xfinity Series Race with USA TODAY Joining in Presenting Role

The Pit Boss 250 presented by USA TODAY on Saturday, March 25 is part of the tripleheader weekend at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas .

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pit Boss® Grills is returning as the lead entitlement sponsor while new partner USA TODAY will serve in a presenting role of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race that is part of the March 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

The newly-rebranded Pit Boss 250 presented by USA TODAY will take place Saturday, March 25 beginning at 4 p.m. CT. The 46-lap race on the 20-turn, 3.41-mile permanent road course will be broadcast live nationally through television partner FS1 and radio partners PRN and SiriusXM.

"We feel really blessed to cement our standing as the Official Grill of NASCAR," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "We're excited to continue to bring the Bigger, Hotter, Heavier Pit Boss mentality to the sport."

Pit Boss has served as the Official Grill of NASCAR for the past five years. In addition, Pit Boss® Grills is partnered with NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Aric Almirola. The entitlement sponsorship will provide Pit Boss® Grills with premium signage displays and hospitality opportunities, feature activation in the Fan Zone and the opportunity to select VIP dignitaries.

"Pit Boss has been a great partner the past couple years and such a natural fit with the Austin, Texas NASCAR fans who love to grill mouth-watering barbecue throughout the NASCAR at COTA weekend," said NASCAR at COTA Executive Director Bryan Hammond. "We're thrilled to welcome them back as well as add USA TODAY, who has helped us spread the word nationally about this can't-miss event weekend, to our growing list of top-notch partners."

While Pit Boss® Grills is no stranger to the NASCAR at COTA NXS race, USA TODAY is a new addition. USA TODAY will receive signage displays and hospitality opportunities, feature activation in the Fan Zone and the opportunity to select VIP dignitaries in addition to adding their name to the race.

"USA TODAY is thrilled to take part in the NASCAR Xfinity Series," said Vice President of Sports Partnerships at Gannett | USA TODAY Network Michael Flanagan. "Presenting the Pit Boss 250 in Austin is the perfect way to complement our 47 million highly-engaged sports fans across the USA TODAY Network."

A.J. Allmendinger was the class of the field in last year's Pit Boss 250, holding off a hard-charging pack of drivers to win by 2.039 seconds. Allmendinger led a race-high 27 laps and battled most of the afternoon with NCS regular Ross Chastain en route to the victory. Chastain, who led three times for 14 laps, got spun by Landon Cassill with seven laps remaining and was relegated to a 17th-place finish.

The Pit Boss 250 presented by USA TODAY is part of a three-day event that features the NCS, NXS and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS). The weekend kicks off Friday, March 24 with FEVO Friday that includes practice and qualifying for the NXS and NCTS. Saturday, March 25 is action-packed with NCS qualifying, the Pit Boss 250 presented by USA TODAY NXS race and XPEL 225 NCTS race.

Tickets for the March 24-26 NASCAR at COTA tripleheader weekend are on sale now at NASCARatCOTA.com . Three-day weekend packages for adults including the Darius Rucker pre-race concert start at just $99 and just $10 for kids 12 and under. Further details can be found on the NASCAR at COTA website .

Pit Boss® Grills, a subsidiary of Dansons Inc., is a leading manufacturer of technologically-innovative, value-engineered products. Within the Pit Boss brand exists a full line of wood pellet, gas, charcoal and combination-fueled grills, barbecues, smokers and portable grills. Pit Boss is blessed to be one of the fastest-growing brands in the grilling industry and takes pride in its best-in-class value proposition, crafting grills that are Bigger, Hotter, Heavier® than the competition. For more information, please visit us online at PitBoss-Grills.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

Founded in 1982, USA TODAY reflects the pulse of the nation, serving as host of the American conversation by delivering high-quality, engaging content through unique visual storytelling across all platforms. A media innovator, USA TODAY reaches more than 100 million unique visitors each month across digital platforms, with more than 25 million downloads of our award-winning app. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI).

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

