Papaya Global Launches Comprehensive Health Care Plans That Empower Enterprise Companies to Unify Global Employees Under One Premium Solution

This new international health care plan, in a partnership with DavidShield-Passportcard Group, simplifies health care management and offers Papaya's clients an additional competitive advantage in recruiting and managing global talent while unifying employees under one flexible plan.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the SaaS fintech company providing global payroll and payments technology, announced today its new premium healthcare benefits plan. With this singular global plan, Papaya's clients can provide their employees employer-sponsored, customized international health insurance in over 160 countries while eliminating the complex, time-consuming process of comparing multiple plans across regions. The new offering signals continued growth for Papaya while building on its commitment to supporting organizations and their global employees.

Designed to leverage group buying power, Papaya delivers a superior solution to businesses of all sizes, providing unified global plans with flexible and convenient health care benefits for their employees. This unique approach consolidates the management of health benefits for employees across multiple countries under one umbrella. Papaya's clients also gain a significant advantage in recruiting global talent as their employees can access a comprehensive medical care plan without the headaches of traditional health insurance.

Insured members can now pay for medical services using a designated card and without out-of-pocket spending. It can be used to cover outpatient treatments, prescription drugs, standard lab tests, emergency room visits, doctor visits, and X-rays. They have the freedom to choose their doctors, with no limit to any provider networks, and receive global coverage in over 160 countries. The plan also includes unique: emergency medical care coverage for up to 60 days outside of the employee's home location worldwide (including the U.S.), giving employees peace of mind when traveling without the need for additional medical insurance.

"With dispersed workforces becoming increasingly prevalent, multinational organizations must provide an improved and more unified employee experience for all team members, especially those who may not have access to comprehensive health benefits in various global locations," said Papaya Global CEO Eynat Guez . "This new partnership with DavidShield will allow employees to have an easy-to-use and flexible access to medical, dental and vision benefits no matter where they work. This benefit upgrade reflects our continued commitment to employee experience and helping our clients build strong workplace cultures worldwide."

The new plan's main benefits for employees are:

Global coverage (over 160 countries outside the U.S.) including emergency medical coverage away from home location (up to 60 days)

Doctors of choice; no network limit for providers

24/7 customer support through WhatsApp, phone, email and messenger

Inpatient and outpatient services, and alternative medicine options

Wellness screenings

Maternity coverage

Optional dental and vision coverage

Main benefits for employers are:

No minimum headcount requirement

Simplified registration, including optional no medical questionnaire requirements ֿ(applies to certain sized groups)

Consistent medical coverage for employees across multiple geographies

About Papaya Global

Papaya Global is a SaaS fintech company providing global payroll and payments technology — the only tech-first payroll software built for global enterprises. Papaya's comprehensive automated solution provides the visibility, speed, and flexibility that finance teams need to control workforce spending. Papaya serves as the brain connecting the dots of global payroll, unifying data streams and integrating with HCM and ERP tools to create a single source of truth. It turns payroll - every company's biggest expense and liability - into a strategic asset.

Papaya's team currently spans Tel Aviv , New York , Austin , London , Kiev , Singapore , and Melbourne . Its technology has been recognized by all leading global analysts, including Gartner, Visa, NelsonHall, and others, as disruptive in the field of global people, payroll, and payments. Papaya was included in the Forbes Cloud 100 and CNBC's Top Startups for the Enterprise.

