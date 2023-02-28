North Highland Recognized as Innovator in ALM Pacesetter Research on Supply Chain Services

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been named an "Innovator" in ALM Intelligence's latest Supply Chain Research 2023-2024.

ALM Intelligence's research profiled 23 service providers across four market segments for supply chain with a goal of identifying which professional services providers were having the most impact in a rapidly shifting market environment, and measure precisely what that impact was.

According to the report, "Digital has played an increasingly outsized role in how North Highland approaches supply chains," adding, "The firm also brings to bear its change management and workforce strategy services in supply chain to help, for instance, design employee incentive structures."

"At North Highland, we offer modern supply chain management services, continually evaluating methodologies and practices to ensure we're keeping up with the ever-changing market dynamics," said Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland. "Inclusion in this report is a testament to our expertise in this space, and I'm grateful to ALM for the distinguished recognition."

Innovators are selected by a panel of experts comprised of ALM editors, journalists, market intelligence analysts, and external professionals and academics who have experience working with professional services providers.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

About ALM

ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMGlobal_

