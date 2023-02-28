MAJOR LEAGUE PICKLEBALL ANNOUNCES AUSTIN-BASED DULCE VIDA TEQUILA AS OFFICIAL TEQUILA SPONSOR FOR THE 2023 AND 2024 SEASONS

Dulce Vida, tequila pure and simple, will begin serving as the exclusive tequila brand at all MLP events starting with MLP Daytona Beach from March 23-26

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Major League Pickleball (MLP) announced a multi-year partnership with award-winning tequila brand, Dulce Vida. As the first-ever tequila sponsor of MLP, Dulce Vida will be the official and exclusive tequila on-site at all MLP events through the 2024 season, giving pickleball fans the opportunity to sample and learn about Dulce Vida's wide variety of tequilas.

"We take pride in partnering with brands that value the impact pickleball has on people's lives and the communities they live in," said Brian Levine, Interim CEO of MLP. "We've been deliberate about bringing aboard partners who will elevate the experience at our events and who are passionate about growing the game of pickleball. Dulce Vida checks both of these boxes and we couldn't be more excited to have them as a partner through the 2024 season."

"Dulce Vida is excited to be the official tequila of Major League Pickleball. As one of the fastest growing tequilas in the country, it only makes sense to partner with the fastest growing sport in the US," said Eric Dopkins, CEO and Founder of Milestone Brands. "In addition, Dulce Vida Tequila and Major League Pickleball share the same adventurous and fun-loving consumer. Dulce Vida is an approachable brand for everyone, and pickleball is a sport everyone can participate in! This partnership truly brings fun to everyone on and off the court."

The addition of Dulce Vida brings the sponsor total to 12 for the MLP 2023 season, with Dulce Vida the first official spirits partner of MLP. Each corporate partner will have a presence at all MLP events, including signage, product displays and fan engagement activations.

About Major League Pickleball

Major League Pickleball (MLP) is the premier team league and the standard-bearer for the fastest-growing sport in the United States. MLP is committed to perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of pickleball's business, marketing, and community relations. With iconic team owners, a co-ed team format, an innovative draft, easy to understand scoring, groundbreaking broadcast quality, and the highest prize money events in pro pickleball, MLP's goal is to elevate and grow the sport in everything it does. For more information on Major League Pickleball, visit MajorLeaguePickleball.net and follow Major League Pickleball on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

About Dulce Vida Tequila

Dulce Vida is tequila, pure and simple. With a core range of tequilas made with 100% Blue Weber agave and USDA-certified organic, the premium spirits brand was founded in Austin, Texas in 2009 and is produced in Jalisco, Mexico in the village of San Ignacio Cerro Gordo at Campanario (NOM 1443). Sustainability and attention to detail are inherent at every step, from harvest through distillation and aging. The expansive portfolio includes a core range of Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequila - produced at both 80 proof and 100 proof - plus a 100-Proof Extra Añejo. Dulce Vida is also recognized for their flavor infused tequilas, made with real fruit including Pineapple Jalapeño, Lime and Grapefruit. Additionally, Dulce Vida offers ready-to-drink cocktails including Paloma, Margarita and Watermelon Margarita varieties. Please visit https://www.dulcevidaspirits.com/ for more information.

