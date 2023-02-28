James Hardie Building Products Inc. Earns Prestigious 'Vendor of the Year' Award from Lansing Building Products

The award is the highest honor Lansing bestows on a valued business partner

Remaining solution-oriented, focused on customer service, and innovative during supply and logistical issues are highlighted as reasons for the honor

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc., a subsidiary of James Hardie Industries plc, the world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, has earned the 2022 Vendor of the Year award from Lansing Building Products.

It is the second time in three years that James Hardie Building Products has earned this award, which is the highest possible honor Lansing Building Products can bestow on a vendor partner. Selection of the winner is heavily based on feedback from the company's branch and regional managers as well as input from its executive leadership team.

James Hardie pioneers new innovations that define the future of home exterior trends, while empowering homeowners and builders alike to achieve the home of their dreams through personalized design options. Hardie® siding is world-renowned for its added benefit of trusted protection: fiber cement technology is well-known for being noncombustible and helping to provide protection against the elements, even severe weather.

In presenting the award to James Hardie, Sr. Vice President of Vendor Relations and Product Segments at Lansing, Steve Mosby said, "Although faced with many of the same supply and logistical issues as every other supplier, James Hardie Building Products remained solution-oriented, consistently aligned with superior customer service and support, and innovative in its approach to protect our interests and those of our collective customers. They communicated clearly, planned and executed with discipline, and were always willing to listen to our changing needs. It is no surprise that they were awarded the Lansing Building Products Vendor of the Year for 2022."

"We are honored to be recognized by Lansing as Vendor of the Year," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie Building Products. "Receiving this award for the second time is a testament to the strength of our partnership with Lansing Building Products, and our efforts to create the most desirable homes possible for consumers. James Hardie is committed to continuing to deliver innovative products known for superior design, superior quality and best in class durability. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Lansing in 2023."

For more information, visit www.jameshardie.com.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,000 employees across operations in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

About Lansing Building Products

Lansing Building Products (www.lansingbp.com) is a wholesale distributor that provides superior service in supplying exterior building products to professional contractors throughout the United States. Led by third-generation President & CEO Hunter Lansing, Lansing is a certified "Great Places to Work" company with a mission of providing respect, service, and excellence to associates and customers. The company is headquartered in Richmond, VA, and operates a network of 112 branches across 35 states.

