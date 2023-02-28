GCI Outdoor Unveils Revolutionary LevrUp Canopy™ Allowing One-Person, One-Minute, Frustration-Free Setup and Breakdown

First-of-Its-Kind Levr Lock™ Technology Establishes New Industry Standard

HIGGANUM, Conn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GCI Outdoor , the leading global innovator of portable, built-to-last outdoor recreation equipment, announced today the LevrUp Canopy . The first-of-its-kind canopy is a welcomed innovation for sideline parents, tailgaters, beachgoers and campers, enabling frustration-free setup backed by patent-pending Levr Lock™ Technology.

In just one minute, one person can stand outside the canopy frame, engage the lever and seamlessly lock the canopy in place without ever bending down and ducking under the frame. The LevrUp Canopy, recently named a Retailers' Choice Award Winner at the National Hardware Show, is available now through Dick's Sporting Goods and coming soon to GCIOutdoor.com for an MSRP of $260.

"Anyone who has tried to set up a canopy in the past has likely experienced frustration - they simply aren't as 'easy' as promised," said Jeff Polke, President, GCI Outdoor. "With the LevrUp Canopy, we leveraged our proven track record of innovation to flip the category on its head. Our game-changing Levr Lock™ Technology ensures a reliable, quick setup every time, making the LevrUp Canopy the only shade solution sideline parents, tailgaters, beachgoers and campers will want to turn to."

The 10' x 10' LevrUp Canopy has users covered in three easy steps. Simply remove the canopy from its roller bag, lift the LevrUp corner slightly off the ground and gently pull outward. From there, pull the LevrUp handle out from its stowed position and push it down, toward the frame, while simultaneously pulling the frame upward, until the corner locks into place with a click. Lastly, brace one hand on the frame and pull the LevrUp handle outward to lock the roof.

Features of GCI Outdoor's all-new LevrUp Canopy include:

Levr Lock™ Technology features an easy-to-use lever that allows an individual to quickly set up and break down the canopy while standing outside the frame

10' x 10' straight-leg canopy enables 100 sq. ft. of shade

Large Mouth Roller Bag with roll-top closure enables easy storage and portability

Dual airflow vents at peak of canopy promote airflow

Polyester ripstop material with UV-resistant coating

Adjustable leg height enables users to customize the height of their canopy with ease

GCI Outdoor is part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands which is committed to making spending time together outdoors more comfortable and convenient. For more information on GCI Outdoor visit, www.GCIOutdoor.com . For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com .

About GCI Outdoor

Lifelong friends Dan Grace and Jeff Polke founded GCI Outdoor in 1996. Over the last 25 years, they have become one of the outdoor industry's leading innovators of outdoor recreational gear with products that include chairs, camp tables, stadium seats, canoe seats and more. Offering high-quality gear to outdoor lovers of all kinds, GCI Outdoor products can be found at over 3,000 stores worldwide and online at www.gcioutdoor.com .

