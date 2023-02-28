Bryan Health Selects Health Catalyst to Accelerate Healthcare Transformation

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced an expansive, multi-year partnership with Bryan Health, an award-winning Nebraska-based health system.

Bryan Health is renowned for providing both community and highly complex care at its medical centers in Eastern and central Nebraska. Bryan Health meets the diverse needs of Nebraskans with over 700 physicians across the state - Bryan Heart, Bryan Physician Network, Bryan Telemedicine, Bryan Foundation, Bryan College of Health Sciences, and Bryan Health Connect - Bryan's Physician-Hospital Organization (PHO).

Bryan Health's investment in Health Catalyst will have impacts far beyond the walls its Bryan-owned entities. Bryan Health Connect, the health system's Physician-Hospital Organization (PHO), will utilize Health Catalyst as its new population health analytics platform to further the organization's efforts to improve the coordination, cost, and quality of care across its broad member base of 23 Critical Access Hospitals (CAH), three Prospective Payment System (PPS) hospitals, 265 clinics, and 1,885 providers. By partnering with Health Catalyst, Bryan Health Connect gains access to powerful data and analytics tools that work seamlessly with any Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and will play an important role in the organization's Population Health Services network strategy.

"Health Catalyst is the final cornerstone in our quest to further the efforts of our many PHO members committed to delivering the highest caliber and quality of care to Nebraskans. Like any true catalyst, it will greatly expedite our ability to innovate together, bringing impactful and enduring improvements to the many lives we serve. We look forward to the difference this will make in improving health outcomes across the state," Dr. John Findley, President, Bryan Health Connect.

Bryan Health is the first Health Catalyst customer in the state of Nebraska to leverage the Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™) Platform to improve system-wide performance and quality of care.

In addition to DOS, the comprehensive solution will include the Health Catalyst Value Optimizer™ solution, to identify the most valuable opportunities for value-based care performance improvement; the MeasureAble™ application, to guide organizations on where care needs to improve and support daily workflows for performing and capturing improvement; and Self Service Analytics suite, to easily analyze and report on performance and performance drivers.

Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst shared, "We are honored to partner with Bryan Health in their effort to transform healthcare in the state of Nebraska. I'm confident that our powerful DOS platform and data-driven solutions, combined with Bryan Health's commitment to innovation and connectivity, will enable the organization to achieve its healthcare improvement goals."

With Health Catalyst, Bryan Health will have a comprehensive, quantified view of the most valuable opportunities for improvement throughout the Bryan Health care continuum, along with the unique insights necessary to address performance issues and accelerate the organization's healthcare transformation.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About Bryan Health

Bryan Health is a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system that cares for patients and educates tomorrow's health care providers. We accomplish this through a singular focus on collaboration with providers and communities across the state.

Bryan Health includes Bryan Medical Center, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Grand Island Regional Medical Center, Crete Area Medical Center, Merrick Medical Center, Bryan Physician Network, Bryan Heart, Bryan Foundation, Bryan Health Connect and Bryan Enterprises. Bryan College of Health Sciences has 750 students in its undergraduate, graduate and completion programs.

We bring care and treatment directly to rural communities through sophisticated mobile diagnostic and treatment services, telemedicine services, specialized heart care clinics and more.

We maintain an unrivaled commitment to hospital-based inpatient and outpatient behavioral health care.

In 2022, our team of more than 6,600 served more than 230,000 unique patients, performed more than 17,000 surgeries and delivered 4,500 babies. All this care generates significant annual economic impact: payroll of $516 million, capital expenditures across the state in excess of $80 million and property taxes of more than $1 million.

We do what we do to help our communities grow, prosper and elevate quality of life through better health.

