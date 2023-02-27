TWO NEW SALES AND MARKETING HIRES JOIN LANDSEA HOMES' GROWING FLORIDA DIVISON

- Megan Bakel will serve as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

- Dan McFarland will serve as Director of Sales

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Megan Bakel will serve as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Dan McFarland as Director of Sales for the company's rapidly growing Florida Division.

"As Landsea Homes continues to secure its position as the leading homebuilder in Central Florida, we're well positioned with Megan on board to oversee sales and marketing efforts for the division," said Jeff Wochner, Central Florida Division President, Landsea Homes. "She knows precisely what it takes to successfully launch a community, lead a team to not only meet but exceed sales goals, and form strategic partnerships in one of the top housing markets in the country."

With more than 17 years of experience in the homebuilding industry, Bakel is well versed in all facets of new home sales and marketing. She joins Landsea Homes from Ryan Homes, where she most recently served as Regional Marketing Manager for the company's Orlando and Jacksonville markets. Prior to that, Bakel worked with other homebuilders including Toll Brothers and Beazer Homes.

Dan McFarland will serve as Director of Sales for the Florida Division and will manage all sales operations for the division.

"Dan possesses excellent business sense, true customer understanding, and the forward thinking needed as we continue to position Landsea Homes as the leading homebuilder of High Performance Homes in Central Florida," added Wochner.

In his successful sales career, McFarland has led and motivated sales teams of fifteen to twenty-five people, managed robust sales pipelines and achieved sales and profit goals while improving operational efficiency.

Prior to joining Landsea Homes, McFarland most recently served as Vice President of Sales for Beazer Homes' Florida Division. He was responsible for driving sales and positioning the division for future community growth in the Orlando market.

Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine. Through consecutive strategic moves, the Newport Beach-based home builder saw a historical year of transformation, which landed Landsea Homes the 47th spot on the coveted Builder 100 list, along with the Builder of the Year honors.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA., that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

