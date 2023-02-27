Girl Scouts Celebrates National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend March 3-5, Encouraging Consumers to Support Local Girl-Entrepreneurs

Customers across the country can now support their local girl-entrepreneurs by ordering their favorite Girl Scout Cookies shipped directly to their front door.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) launched the national direct ship link, allowing consumers to order their favorite Girl Scout Cookies directly to their front door. GSUSA, along with Girl Scouts in every zip code, invite communities across the country to celebrate the annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, happening March 3–5. As always, 100% of the proceeds stay local, powering life-changing programming and volunteer support through councils and building troop funds to explore new places, programs, and passions. To join in this "sweet" weekend, consumers can purchase cookies from the beloved classic cookie lineup and support Girl Scouts either at local cookie booths, online for direct shipment, through in-person pickup, or to be donated to our troops overseas.

Just in time for National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, award-winning actress, singer, best-selling author and mom, Hilary Duff, is teaming up with Girl Scouts and Planet Oat Oatmilk as the official spokesperson of the 2023 Planet Oat x Girl Scouts collaboration. (PRNewswire)

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend marks a time when America's beloved cookies are widely available across the US and reminds consumers that each purchase supports their local Girl Scouts. Through these funds, Girl Scouts across the country pay for invaluable experiences such as attending camp, going on fun field trips, and spearheading community service projects. As consumers open their favorite box of Girl Scout Cookies, they simultaneously open new doors for girls in their communities to explore their leadership potential, build lifelong friendships, and make the world around them a better place.

Just in time for National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, award-winning actress, singer, best-selling author, and mom, Hilary Duff, is teaming up with Girl Scouts and Planet Oat Oatmilk as the official spokesperson of the 2023 Planet Oat x Girl Scouts collaboration. In a recent interview, Hilary recalled her time as a Girl Scout and thoughts on the partnership, "Girl Scout Cookies have been a go-to of mine ever since I was a little girl—I'm partial to Samoas® and Thin Mints®! There's nothing more nostalgic than cookies and milk, and with the rich, creamy taste of Planet Oat Oatmilk, everyone can enjoy the perfect pairing! I love that Planet Oat is the national sponsor of the Girl Scout Cookie Program and that this partnership helps girls build courage, confidence and character. Consumers can head to planetoat.com/girlscouts to discover delicious cookie and oatmilk pairings, find Girl Scout Cookies near them, and learn more."

Consumers who don't already know a Girl Scout can visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder or download the app free on iOS and Android devices to find a cookie booth near them, purchase from a local troop for direct shipment, or donate Girl Scout Cookies to local organizations. Through managing sales via the Digital Cookie® platform, Girl Scouts are growing their businesses online while learning real-world entrepreneurial skills like money management, goal setting, and customer service.

In true Girl Scout fashion, cookie customers can help make the world a better place by purchasing Thin Mints®, Samoas®/Caramel deLites®, and other favorites to be donated to essential workers, first responders, charities, the military, and more through their council or troop donation programs. And the earnings stay local: Girls decide how to allocate their portion of the earnings for community projects, leadership opportunities, and one-of-a-kind experiences. At the council level, proceeds support facilities like camp, training for volunteers, and exciting programs for girls.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

About Planet Oat Oatmilk

Planet Oat Oatmilk is the top-selling oatmilk in the United States. The Planet Oat family of plant-based products, including Oatmilk, Oatmilk Coffee Creamer, and Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts, is known for delivering rich, creamy, and delicious taste. Planet Oat is owned by HP Hood LLC, one of the country's largest food and beverage companies. Hood's portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood, Heluva Good!, Planet Oat, LACTAID, and more. For more information about Planet Oat, please visit www.planetoat.com.

