Starwest Launches Eco-Pouch Line of Herbs & Spices

Innovative, recyclable pouches make accessing botanicals simple and convenient

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer demand for culinary and wellness botanicals are on the rise, and Starwest Botanicals, the industry's leading wholesaler of organic, herbs, spices and teas is here to meet it with its latest innovation - Eco-Pouch herbs and spices.

The new, smaller pre-packaged line of spices makes for easy grab-n-go purchase and a simple complement to the bulk bin section. Building off consumer demand, the line includes popular adaptogens like ashwagandha, licorice root, nettle and turmeric that may help support healthy stress and energy levels and overall mental balance.

To improve sustainability and maintain peak freshness, the new pouches are sealed in eco-friendly packaging that can easily be recycled.

"Eco-pouches are the ideal entry point for consumers looking to incorporate benefit-driven botanicals into their culinary and wellness routines," said Cole Daily, Chief Executive Officer of Starwest Botanicals. "And, our new sustainable packaging makes it easier to recycle after each use."

All Eco-Pouches can be recycled through the Store Drop Off stream with exceptions for the cloves, cinnamon and turmeric pouches. Designed to protect herbs and spices from light degradation, the custom packaging is opaque and BPA free.

Available in 21 of Starwest Botanicals' top-selling, organic & ethically sourced items including:

Ashwagandha

Astragalus

Burdock Root

Chamomile Flowers

Dandelion Root Raw

Elderberries

Ginger Root

Hibiscus Flowers

Kelp Powder

Lavender Flowers

Milk Thistle Seed

Mullein Leaf

Nettle Leaf

Oatstraw

Raspberry Leaf

Red Rose Buds & Petals

Rosehips

Slippery Elm Bark Powder

All of Starwest Botanicals' herbs and spices are no-ETO and non-irradiated.

Eco-Pouches are the first in a series of eco-friendly packaging updates Starwest Botanicals will be introducing as it shifts to improve the sustainability of its packaging.

Learn more at: https://www.starwest-botanicals.com/eco-pouch-wholesale/

Starwest Botanicals

Founded in 1975, Starwest Botanicals helps conscientious consumers unearth the powerful benefits of botanicals to transform daily life through its extensive, diverse, and carefully curated selection of premium-quality botanicals, spices, teas, and 100% pure essential oils. Over the years, the brand has grown its community through our commitment to quality, value, and transparency. From pioneering the organic herb industry, to investing in sustainability, and expanding its California headquarters, the brand is proud to be one of the largest suppliers of organic botanicals in the country. Learn more at https://www.starwest-botanicals.com/

