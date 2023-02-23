TriNet PeopleForceX Event for San Francisco Small And Medium-Size Business Leaders Tuesday, February 28

The Impact of Digitalization on Growth and Innovation and Where Technology will Take Business in the Future

WHAT: TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses, will be in San Francisco for PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference. The event will bring together local thought leaders to discuss topics relevant to SMBs today and will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around the importance of building critical networks in the face of near-constant market shifts. San Francisco area business leaders will also be in attendance. Registration link is here.

WHO: Jeff Hayward - TriNet's Chief Technology Officer

Jake Goldman – Owner, 10up

Eileen Mockus- CEO, Coyuchi

WHEN: Tuesday, February 28

5:30-8:30 PM (PST)

WHERE: City View at Metreon

135 4th St.

San Francisco, CA. 94103

