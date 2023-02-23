Avelo Airlines Announces Three New Destinations: Brownsville-South Padre Island, TX; Charlottesville, VA; and Colorado Springs, CO

Avelo's four new exclusive routes will provide affordable, convenient and reliable nonstop air service to LA and Orlando

Brownsville / South Padre Island will be Avelo's first home-state market

Avelo to offer the only nonstop flights to both SpaceX's LA headquarters and Florida's Space Coast from SpaceX's South Texas spaceport

Introductory one-way fares start at $49

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is continuing to expand its national network with the addition of three new destinations: Brownsville-South Padre Island, Texas; Charlottesville, Virginia; and Colorado Springs, Colorado. With the addition of these three new markets, Avelo will now serve 35 destinations across the U.S.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Avelo is growing again. The addition of these three new destinations and four new exclusive nonstop routes exemplifies our commitment to bringing affordable, convenient and reliable air service to unserved and underserved communities across the country. We are confident the low fares and smooth travel experience we are introducing to these three new communities will inspire their residents to travel even more. As a Houston-based company, we are especially excited to welcome our first Texas market to Avelo's network."

Two new Burbank routes: Brownsville-South Padre Island and Colorado Springs

From its base at Los Angeles' most popular airport – Hollywood-Burbank Airport (BUR) – Avelo will offer exclusive nonstop service to Colorado Springs Airport (COS) and Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport (BRO). Avelo will begin serving COS on May 3 and operate three-times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Avelo will begin serving BRO on May 17 and operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

With the addition of these two new routes, Avelo will expand its affordable, convenient and reliable service to 10 popular destinations from BUR. BRO and COS join Boise, Idaho (BOI); Pasco Tri-Cities, Washington (PSC); three Oregon cities: Bend/Redmond (RDM), Eugene (EUG) and Medford/Rogue Valley (MFR); and three other California cities: Sonoma/Santa Rosa (STS), Eureka/Arcata (ACV) and Redding (RDD).

Introductory one-way fares between BUR and COS start at $49* and fares between BUR and BRO start at $89*.

Two new Orlando routes: Brownsville / South Padre Island and Charlottesville

From its base at Orlando's most convenient airport – Orlando International Airport (MCO) – Avelo will offer exclusive nonstop service to Brownsville / South Padre Island and Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO).

With this announcement, Avelo will now serve 11 nonstop destinations from MCO, joining Binghamton, New York (BGM); Dayton, Ohio (DAY); Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ); New Haven, Connecticut (HVN); Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU); Wilmington, Delaware (ILG); Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM); and two Michigan cities: Kalamazoo (AZO) and Lansing (LAN).

The MCO to CHO route will begin on May 3 and operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays with introductory one-way fares starting at $49**. The MCO to BRO route will begin on May 17 and operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with introductory one-way fares starting at $69*.

Avelo is the only airline flying all four routes which will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Connecting SpaceX employees and families

When Avelo inaugurates service at BRO in May, it will be the only airline providing nonstop service to both SpaceX's LA headquarters and Florida's Space Coast from SpaceX's South Texas spaceport. SpaceX is expected to attempt its first Starship orbital flight next month from its Boca Chica Star Base – located 20 miles east of BRO.

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.7 million Customers on more than 14,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo serves 35 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with industry-leading on time, completion factor checked bag handling performance.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 35 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $49 between BUR and COS; at $89 between BUR and BRO; and at $69 between MCO and BRO, fares must be booked by March 2, 2023. Travel must be completed by September 6, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

**Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $49 between MCO and CHO, fares must be booked by February 28, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

