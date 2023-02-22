Intel 471 Names Co-Founder / COO, Jason Passwaters as New CEO

Executive appointments announced to drive growth, as Mark Arena steps away from CEO role

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intel 471, a premier provider of cyber threat intelligence solutions across the globe, today announced that Mark Arena has made the decision to transition from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to Strategic Advisor. Jason Passwaters, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) will become the new CEO effective March 1, 2023. Mark Arena will retain his seat on the Board of Directors.

"After nine years and a record-setting 2022, it was the right time to step away from my position as CEO," said Mark Arena. "It's a bittersweet moment for me but knowing that Jason would be taking over the CEO role gave me confidence in the continued success of Intel 471." Mark continued, "Jason has my full commitment and support of his success and that of the organization."

Jason Passwaters, newly appointed CEO of Intel 471 shared, "I am excited to be chosen to lead this company that I helped to build, particularly as we scale to meet the ever-increasing cybersecurity demands of our global customer base. It is humbling to be handed the leadership reins from Mark Arena, with whom I co-founded Intel 471. His vision and relentless drive to create a great company with an enviable culture resulted in being widely recognized as a premier cyber threat intelligence provider when Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, made a strategic investment in the company in September 2021. This was the precursor to Mark leading the organization to a stellar performance in 2022."

Jason Passwaters announced a second executive appointment, "Dena Timm, CFO for Intel 471 has been recognized for her stewardship of Intel 471's finance and business operations by being named COO/CFO of Intel 471." Jason shared, "Employees across the organization see Dena's guidance and influence in every facet of the business. We will continue to benefit from her leadership, particularly in the execution of our mission."

"We were excited to partner with the management team of Intel 471 when we made the investment in September of 2021. Mark has done a tremendous job building the company to the leadership position it is currently in. He has earned the right to take a step back. We are comfortable with Jason and Dena stepping into their new roles and are confident the company will continue to thrive," said David Weiss, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

