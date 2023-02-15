WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2023 OUTLOOK

Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Price-led organic growth and acquisition activity drive Q4 results above expectations and provide higher entry point into 2023
- Revenue of $1.869 billion, net income(a) of $194.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA(b) of $563.6 million, or 30.2% of revenue, above expectations
- Net income and adjusted net income(b) of $0.75 and $0.89 per share, respectively
Full Year 2022 Highlights
- Revenue of $7.212 billion, up 17.2%
- Net income of $835.7 million, or $3.24 per share, and adjusted net income(b) of $985.3 million, or $3.82 per share, up 18.3%
- Adjusted EBITDA(b) of $2.221 billion, up 15.7%, and 30.8% of revenue, up 10 basis points year over year, excluding acquisitions
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $2.022 billion, up 19.1%, and adjusted free cash flow(b) of $1.165 billion, up 15.4%
- Completes acquisitions with approximately $640 million of total annualized revenue in 2022
Expectations for 2023
- Strong pricing and acquisition growth to drive both double-digit percentage increase in revenue, and adjusted EBITDA* margin expansion
- Revenue of approximately $8.05 billion, up 11.6%
- Net income of approximately $961 million and adjusted EBITDA(b) of approximately $2.50 billion, or about 31.1% of revenue
- Additional acquisitions, increases in recycled commodities and renewable fuels values, or reduction of inflationary pressures to provide upside to 2023 outlook
TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and outlook for 2023.
"Q4 topped off an extraordinary year for Waste Connections, highlighted by continuing outperformance during the period and providing a higher entry point and enhanced visibility for 2023. Strong operational execution and over 10% solid waste pricing, along with acquisitions closed during the period, once again provided for better than expected results. We more than offset inflationary pressures and commodity-related headwinds to expand adjusted EBITDA* margin by 30 basis points, excluding the margin dilutive impact of acquisitions completed since the year-ago period," said Worthing F. Jackman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
"Looking at the full year, double-digit percentage growth in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, along with adjusted EBITDA margin expansion excluding the impact of acquisitions, continued to differentiate our results. We overcame elevated wage, fuel and inflationary pressures, and a 70% drop in recycled commodity values in the second half of the year, with an acceleration in pricing during the year providing momentum for higher core pricing in 2023. Moreover, we reported full year 2022 adjusted free cash flow of $1.165 billion or 16.2% of revenue, while navigating continuing uncertainties regarding timing of manufacturer fleet deliveries and related payments," continued Mr. Jackman. "2022 acquisition activity also outpaced expectations for a total of approximately $640 million in acquired annualized revenues, which, along with activity year to date, already provides acquisition contribution of 5% in 2023, with additional dialogue ongoing."
Mr. Jackman concluded, "Our 2022 results are a testament to the culture of accountability that has been integral to Waste Connections' twenty-five year history of outperformance and value creation. The tireless efforts of our over 22,000 dedicated employees have positioned us for double-digit revenue growth and additional adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in 2023 in spite of an expected 100 basis points margin headwind at current recovered commodity values, with upside from any improvement in these values or inflationary pressures, as well as any additional acquisition activity."
Q4 2022 Results
Revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $1.869 billion, up from $1.624 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $312.0 million, which included $4.7 million primarily in transaction-related expenses. This compares to operating income of $249.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which included $28.4 million primarily related to impairments and other transaction-related expenses. Net income in the fourth quarter was $194.4 million, or $0.75 per share on a diluted basis of 258.0 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $166.3 million, or $0.64 per share on a diluted basis of 261.3 million shares.
Adjusted net income(b) in the fourth quarter was $229.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, up from $217.1 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the fourth quarter was $563.6 million, as compared to $495.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and transaction-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.
Full Year 2022 Results
For the year ended December 31, 2022, revenue was $7.212 billion, up from $6.151 billion in the year ago period. Operating income, which included $43.2 million primarily attributable to transaction-related expenses and impairments and other operating items, was $1.242 billion, as compared to operating income of $1.040 billion in 2021, which included $52.0 million in impairments and other operating items, fair value changes in equity awards and transaction-related expenses.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $835.7 million, or $3.24 per share on a diluted basis of 258.0 million shares, including a $16.4 million net of tax benefit, or $0.06 per share, primarily as a result of the impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates on certain debt. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $618.0 million, or $2.36 per share on a diluted basis of 261.7 million shares.
Adjusted net income(b) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $985.3 million, or $3.82 per diluted share, as compared to $846.6 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $2.221 billion, up from $1.919 billion in the prior year period.
2023 Outlook
Waste Connections also announced its outlook for 2023, which assumes no change in the current economic environment. The Company's outlook excludes any impact from additional acquisitions that may close during the year, and expensing of transaction-related items. The outlook provided below is forward looking, and actual results may differ materially depending on risks and uncertainties detailed at the end of this release and in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Certain components of the outlook for 2023 are subject to quarterly fluctuations. See reconciliations in the attached tables.
- Revenue is estimated at approximately $8.050 billion;
- Net income is estimated at approximately $961 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA(b) is estimated at approximately $2.500 billion, or about 31.1% of revenue;
- Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated at approximately $2.120 billion;
- Capital expenditures are estimated at $925 million, including $50 million in delayed fleet deliveries from the prior year; proceeds from disposal of assets are estimated at $30 million; and
- Adjusted free cash flow(b) is estimated at $1.225 billion.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections".
(b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.
Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Waste Connections will be hosting a conference call related to fourth quarter earnings on February 16th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, conference call participants can preregister by clicking here. Registered participants will receive dial-in instructions and a personalized code for entry to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 23, 2023, by calling 877-344-7529 (within North America) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering Passcode #1793448.
Waste Connections will be filing a Form 8-K on EDGAR and on SEDAR (as an "Other" document) prior to markets opening on February 16th, providing the Company's first quarter 2023 outlook for revenue, price plus volume growth for solid waste, and adjusted EBITDA(b).
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at wasteconnections.com.
Environmental, Social and Governance
Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation. In 2020, the Company introduced long-term, aspirational ESG targets and committed over $500 million for investments to meet or exceed such sustainability targets. These investments primarily focus on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety and enhancing employee engagement. The Company's 2022 Sustainability Report provides progress updates on its targets and investments towards their achievement, and introduces new emissions reduction targets. For more information, visit wasteconnections.com/sustainability.
Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect Waste Connections' current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "expects," "estimate," "continue," "intends" or other words of similar meaning. All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA and applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about expected 2023 financial results, outlook and related assumptions, and potential acquisition activity. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Waste Connections undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.
– financial tables attached –
CONTACT:
Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253
Joe Box / (832) 442-2153
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2021
2022
2021
2022
Revenues
$
1,624,319
$
1,869,302
$
6,151,361
$
7,211,859
Operating expenses:
Cost of operations
980,865
1,137,973
3,654,074
4,336,012
Selling, general and administrative
157,452
177,763
612,337
696,467
Depreciation
175,142
201,111
673,730
763,285
Amortization of intangibles
39,042
41,719
139,279
155,675
Impairments and other operating items
22,497
(1,237)
32,316
18,230
Operating income
249,321
311,973
1,039,625
1,242,190
Interest expense
(38,625)
(64,766)
(162,796)
(202,331)
Interest income
573
3,376
2,916
5,950
Other income, net
833
781
6,285
3,154
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
(115,288)
-
Income before income tax provision
212,102
251,364
770,742
1,048,963
Income tax provision
(45,675)
(57,063)
(152,253)
(212,962)
Net income
166,427
194,301
618,489
836,001
Plus/(less): Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(117)
51
(442)
(339)
Net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
166,310
$
194,352
$
618,047
$
835,662
Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:
Basic
$
0.64
$
0.76
$
2.37
$
3.25
Diluted
$
0.64
$
0.75
$
2.36
$
3.24
Shares used in the per share calculations:
Basic
260,547,806
257,219,843
261,166,723
257,383,578
Diluted
261,258,425
257,974,749
261,728,470
258,038,801
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.23
$
0.255
$
0.845
$
0.945
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
147,441
$
78,637
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $18,480 and $22,939 at
709,614
833,862
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
175,722
205,146
Total current assets
1,032,777
1,117,645
Restricted cash
72,174
102,727
Restricted investments
59,014
68,099
Property and equipment, net
5,721,949
6,950,915
Operating lease right-of-use assets
160,567
192,506
Goodwill
6,187,643
6,902,297
Intangible assets, net
1,350,597
1,673,917
Other assets, net
115,203
126,497
Total assets
$
14,699,924
$
17,134,603
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
392,868
$
638,728
Book overdraft
16,721
15,645
Deferred revenue
273,720
325,002
Accrued liabilities
442,596
431,247
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
38,017
35,170
Current portion of contingent consideration
62,804
60,092
Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable
6,020
6,759
Total current liabilities
1,232,746
1,512,643
Long-term portion of debt and notes payable
5,040,500
6,890,149
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
129,628
165,462
Long-term portion of contingent consideration
31,504
21,323
Deferred income taxes
850,921
1,013,742
Other long-term liabilities
421,080
417,640
Total liabilities
7,706,379
10,020,959
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common shares: 260,283,158 shares issued and 260,212,496 shares outstanding at
3,693,027
3,271,958
Additional paid-in capital
199,482
244,076
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
39,584
(56,830)
Treasury shares: 70,662 and 65,459 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively
-
-
Retained earnings
3,056,845
3,649,494
Total Waste Connections' equity
6,988,938
7,108,698
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
4,607
4,946
Total equity
6,993,545
7,113,644
Total liabilities and equity
$
14,699,924
$
17,134,603
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
Twelve months ended December 31,
2021
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
618,489
$
836,001
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Loss on disposal of assets and impairments
27,727
9,519
Depreciation
673,730
763,285
Amortization of intangibles
139,279
155,675
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
115,288
-
Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions
14,563
93,481
Current period provision for expected credit losses
9,719
17,353
Amortization of debt issuance costs
5,055
5,454
Share-based compensation
58,221
63,485
Interest accretion
15,970
17,668
Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings
(520)
(2,982)
Adjustments to contingent consideration
2,954
(1,030)
Other
(1,260)
(8,217)
Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
19,014
72,800
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,698,229
2,022,492
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(960,449)
(2,206,901)
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(744,315)
(912,677)
Investment in noncontrolling interests
(25,000)
-
Proceeds from disposal of assets
42,768
30,676
Other
(6,486)
1,731
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,693,482)
(3,087,171)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
2,112,193
4,816,146
Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt
(1,893,100)
(3,073,985)
Premiums paid on early extinguishment of debt
(110,617)
-
Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date
(12,934)
(16,911)
Change in book overdraft
(367)
(1,076)
Payments for repurchase of common shares
(338,993)
(424,999)
Payments for cash dividends
(220,203)
(243,013)
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation
(18,606)
(18,358)
Debt issuance costs
(18,521)
(13,271)
Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan
1,222
3,270
Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust
430
660
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(499,496)
1,028,463
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(25)
(2,035)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(494,774)
(38,251)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
714,389
219,615
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
$
219,615
$
181,364
ADDITIONAL STATISTICS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022:
Three months ended
December 31, 2022
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2022
Core Price
9.0 %
7.7 %
Surcharges
1.6 %
1.5 %
Volume
(2.5 %)
(1.1 %)
Recycling
(2.9 %)
(0.7 %)
Foreign Exchange Impact
(0.9 %)
(0.5 %)
Total
4.3 %
6.9 %
Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2022:
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Revenue
Inter-company
Reported
%
Solid Waste Collection
$
1,169,428
$
(2,780)
$
1,166,648
71.8
%
Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer
533,122
(216,957)
316,165
19.5
%
Solid Waste Recycling
75,317
(5,646)
69,671
4.3
%
E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal
37,570
(3,244)
34,326
2.1
%
Intermodal and Other
39,592
(2,083)
37,509
2.3
%
Total
$
1,855,029
$
(230,710)
$
1,624,319
100.0
%
Three months ended December 31, 2022
Revenue
Inter-company
Reported
%
Solid Waste Collection
$
1,385,682
$
(6,093)
$
1,379,589
73.8
%
Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer
619,176
(254,381)
364,795
19.5
%
Solid Waste Recycling
26,031
(496)
25,535
1.4
%
E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal
55,857
(3,296)
52,561
2.8
%
Intermodal and Other
48,865
(2,043)
46,822
2.5
%
Total
$
2,135,611
$
(266,309)
$
1,869,302
100.0
%
Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2022:
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2021
2022
2021
2022
Acquisitions, net
$
79,363
$
149,994
$
215,398
$
552,001
ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2022:
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2021
2022
2021
2022
Cash Interest Paid
$
36,839
$
58,883
$
157,485
$
177,424
Cash Taxes Paid
56,094
46,556
146,198
100,156
Debt to Book Capitalization as of December 31, 2022: 49%
Internalization for the three months ended December 31, 2022: 54%
Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2022: 41 (25 net of deferred revenue)
Share Information for the three months ended December 31, 2022:
Basic shares outstanding
257,219,843
Dilutive effect of equity-based awards
754,906
Diluted shares outstanding
257,974,749
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income, plus loss on early extinguishment of debt. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2021
2022
2021
2022
Net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
166,310
$
194,352
$
618,047
$
835,662
Plus/(Less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
117
(51)
442
339
Plus: Income tax provision
45,675
57,063
152,253
212,962
Plus: Interest expense
38,625
64,766
162,796
202,331
Less: Interest income
(573)
(3,376)
(2,916)
(5,950)
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
214,184
242,830
813,009
918,960
Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion
3,579
4,105
14,497
16,253
Plus/(Less): Impairments and other operating items
22,497
(1,237)
32,316
18,230
Less: Other income, net
(833)
(781)
(6,285)
(3,154)
Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
115,288
-
Adjustments:
Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)
5,098
6,239
11,318
24,933
Plus/(Less): Fair value changes to equity awards(b)
755
(263)
8,393
86
Adjusted EBITDA
$
495,434
$
563,647
$
1,919,158
$
2,220,652
As % of revenues
30.5 %
30.2 %
31.2 %
30.8 %
____________________________
(a)
Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.
(b)
Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a valuation and liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted free cash flow as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.
Twelve months ended
2021
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,698,229
$
2,022,492
Less: Change in book overdraft
(367)
(1,076)
Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets
42,768
30,676
Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(744,315)
(912,677)
Adjustments:
Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings(a)
520
2,982
Cash received for divestitures(b)
(17,118)
(5,671)
Transaction-related expenses(c)
30,771
30,825
Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(d)
397
286
Tax effect(e)
(1,287)
(2,993)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
1,009,598
$
1,164,844
As % of revenues
16.4 %
16.2 %
___________________________
(a)
Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of
(b)
Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations.
(c)
Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs and the settlement of an acquired tax liability.
(d)
Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period.
(e)
The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:
Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2021
2022
2021
2022
Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
166,310
$
194,352
$
618,047
$
835,662
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles(a)
39,042
41,719
139,279
155,675
Impairments and other operating items(b)
22,497
(1,237)
32,316
18,230
Transaction-related expenses(c)
5,098
6,239
11,318
24,933
Fair value changes to equity awards(d)
755
(263)
8,393
86
Loss on early extinguishment of debt(e)
-
-
115,288
-
Tax effect(f)
(16,574)
(11,053)
(78,041)
(49,312)
Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
217,128
$
229,757
$
846,600
$
985,274
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:
Reported net income
$
0.64
$
0.75
$
2.36
$
3.24
Adjusted net income
$
0.83
$
0.89
$
3.23
$
3.82
____________________________
(a)
Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
(b)
Reflects adjustments for impairments and other operating items.
(c)
Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.
(d)
Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.
(e)
Reflects the make-whole premium and related fees associated with the early termination of $1.5 billion in senior notes.
(f)
The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.
2023 OUTLOOK
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
2023 Outlook
Estimates
Observation
Net income attributable to Waste Connections
$
961,000
Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,000
Plus: Income tax provision
271,000
Approximate 22.0% effective rate
Plus: Interest expense, net
255,000
Plus: Depreciation and Depletion
842,000
Approximately 10.5% of revenue
Plus: Amortization
153,000
Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion
17,000
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,500,000
Approximately 31.1% of revenue
Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
2023 Outlook
Estimates
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,120,000
Less: Capital expenditures, net(a)
(895,000)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
1,225,000
____________________________
(a) Reflects proceeds from disposal of assets estimated at $30 million; capital expenditures of $925 million includes $50 million in delayed fleet deliveries
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.