Lex Machina Releases 2023 Patent Litigation Report

While Judge Albright and the Western District of Texas continued to hold onto their leads with the highest numbers of filed patent cases, the data revealed distinct drops in their cases in 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, today releases its annual Patent Litigation Report. The report examines trends in patent litigation in federal district courts, appellate courts, and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). Focusing on the three-year period from 2020 to 2022, it surveys emerging trends in case filings, venues, judges, law firms, parties, timing metrics, case resolutions, findings, and damages. The report often focuses on different sets of data, e.g., filtering cases in order to provide analytics on ANDA, PTAB, and federal appellate cases.

"In the practice area of patent litigation, there's been a lot of discussion and analyses of Judge Albright and the Western District of Texas in recent years," said Elaine Chow, Lex Machina's patent legal data expert and editor of the report. "This report really highlights the power of our data and analytics, because it reveals the possible effects of even very recent court orders, which may have contributed to decreases in patent cases before Judge Albright and the Western District of Texas in 2022."

Findings from the report include:

Highlights in federal district and appellate courts:

Highlights in PTAB:

Lex Machina's reports and software enable practitioners to devise data-driven litigation strategies. The metrics in this report can help readers decide who to pursue as clients, whether to file a particular motion, or when to settle (and for how much). This research supplements traditional legal research and anecdotal data for a competitive edge in court.

Register here for a copy of the report: https://pages.lexmachina.com/2023PatentReport_LP.html

Patent Litigation Report Webcast

Lex Machina is hosting a webcast to discuss the report on February 15, 2023 at noon ET/9am PT with Michael Connelly (President of WIT Legal), Robin Davis (Chief Investment Officer at Woodsford), Elaine Chow (Lex Machina's Legal Data Expert in Patent Litigation), and Aria Nejad (Lex Machina's in-house counsel). Register for the event or view a recording: https://pages.lexmachina.com/2023-Patent-Report-Webcast_LP.html

