IDENTOS CTO elected as Kantara Initiative's new Chair of Leadership Council

Alec Laws, IDENTOS Chief Technology Officer, accepts new appointment to Chair of Kantara Initiative's Leadership Council

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kantara Initiative, Inc ., the global community focused on improving the trustworthy use of identity and personal data, has elected Alec Laws , CTO at IDENTOS , as its new Leadership Council Chair.

"Alec's decade of experience in tech alongside his positive track record of helping to transform the digital health landscape, make him a valuable addition to our leadership team in his new role at Kantara." – Kay Chopard, Executive Director, Kantara Initiative

Previously, Alec has been Co-Vice Chair on Kantara's Leadership Council since March 2022, and has been the Chair of the User Managed Access (UMA 2.0) Work Group since June 2021. This new appointment further reinforces IDENTOS and Kantara's shared vision to see equitable and transparent exchange of identity and personal data for mutual value, by putting citizens in control of their personal data and enabling productive data collaborations.

"I am honored to have been elected as the new Chair of Kantara's Leadership Council. Being in a leadership role at Kantara allows IDENTOS to contribute to the industry standards and communities from which we already benefit so much. I am really looking forward to forging ahead with our shared vision and continuing our contributions at Kantara." – Alec Laws, CTO, IDENTOS

As Chair, Alec will support Kantara's vision by coordinating the leadership of its various Working Groups to ensure synergy and collaboration as appropriate.

About IDENTOS

IDENTOS (IDENTOS Inc.) designs and develops digital identity & access technology to meet modern demands of user-centricity, respect for privacy and distributed system interoperability. IDENTOS enables sectors such as healthcare, finance and government to quickly connect consumers, partners and data silos together safely for seamless digital experiences, platform enablement, API integrations, and more. For more information, visit: http://www.identos.ca

About Kantara

Kantara Initiative is the leading global community focused on improving the trustworthy use of identity and personal data. It has multiple working groups that explore innovation, standardization and develop good practice around identity. Kantara nurtures ground-breaking R&D, develops specifications and operates conformity assessment programs for the digital identity and personal data ecosystems. Kantara awards its coveted Identity Assurance Trust Mark and defines ground-breaking specifications around User Managed Access and Consent Receipts.

More information is available at https://kantarainitiative.org/.

