Home Instead seeks 25,000 care professionals to help curb elder care crisis

As 11,000 baby boomers turn 65 each day in 2023, in-home care professionals are essential and help ease strain in other sectors

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the totality of the reported labor shortage is vast and complex – only 5.7 million unemployed Americans to fill 10 million open positions – a number of factors point to in-home care professionals as both essential to the needs of the skyrocketing aging population and as a potential solution to help ease the workforce strain in other sectors.

Home Instead Senior Care (PRNewsfoto/Home Instead Senior Care) (PRNewswire)

Home Instead®, the leading provider of in-home care for older adults, is appealing to America's workforce to consider a career in caregiving. With a current workforce of 65,000 Care Pros, Home Instead franchises across North America hope to hire more than 25,000 care professionals in 2023.

Among the industries with the largest employment gaps is caregiving, which will require more than one million new care professionals by 2030 when the last baby boomers turn 65. A January 2023 survey1 by Home Instead, Inc. demonstrated that 92% of Americans agree in-home care providers for older adults are essential. In fact, three-fourths of U.S. adults see them as very essential, even more so than childcare providers (74% very essential vs. 70% very essential).

Below are examples of the value care professionals provide.

Ease the healthcare strain. Exponential growth in the aging population is straining the healthcare system. Care professionals can flag early warning signs to prevent hospitalizations and help older adults thrive safely at home.

Career path to nursing and other health careers. The nursing shortage may be improving yet it remains a significant healthcare challenge. Professional caregiving provides hands-on training and experience for those working toward healthcare degrees.

Respite for family caregivers. Many individuals cite caring for aging family members as a barrier to reentering the workforce. Care professionals provide practical support and peace of mind so these individuals can go back to work across the job spectrum.

Job security and fulfilment. The pandemic sparked many Americans to reevaluate what they want out of their employment. Those seeking job security and the ability to make a difference find both in caring for older adults.

"In-home care supports a better quality of life for older adults and has immense potential to reduce the burden on health systems as our aging population grows," said Jisella Dolan, chief advocacy officer for Home Instead, Inc., an Honor company. "Care professionals also provide respite for millions of family caregivers who are feeling the pinch of caring for aging parents, often while raising children and working outside the home."

According to AARP, nearly 90% of adults over 65 would prefer to age-in-place, and home is often the safest place to be. To make it possible, the care workforce will need to grow by 30% as nearly 71 million baby boomers enter the stage of life when they will need assistance.

Care professionals for older adults provide support for daily activities such as bathing, meal preparation, mobility, medication management, and other aspects of safety in the home. Care professionals receive training, and many are experienced in helping to manage aging conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's. Care professionals also monitor health and well-being, which could help lead to earlier diagnosis and prevent hospitalizations.

"As the leader in the industry, we are committed to providing an unparalleled employment experience for our Care Pros through robust training and career development, consistent compensation and benefits, and technology that allows Care Pros to have agency over their schedule," Dolan said. "At the same time, the professional status of home care workers must be elevated to align with the demand for this type of care and the skills it requires."

Home Instead, Inc. is working at a global level to elevate the caregiving profession through collaboration with the OECD, Global Coalition on Aging, and other organizations. The company is a key driver in U.S. initiatives such as Moving Health Home and the RAISE Family Caregiving Advisory Council. These efforts urge governments, employers, and society to recognize the value of the care workforce and integrate caregiving into the health and social care ecosystem.

"A career in caregiving provides a sense of fulfillment and purpose," Dolan said. "Caregiving also matches many of the characteristics people are looking for in their work, including job security, flexibility, and the ability to make a difference."

To learn more about career opportunities with Home Instead, visit HomeInstead.com/careers.

ABOUT HOME INSTEAD, AN HONOR COMPANY

Home Instead, Inc. and its parent company, Honor, are expanding the world's capacity to care. With the world's largest home care network and the most advanced care platform, Honor and Home Instead are revolutionizing care for older adults, their families, and Care Professionals. Home Instead, Inc. is the premier home care franchisor through its network of independently owned and operated Home Instead franchise businesses. Combined, the network has more than 100,000 Care Professionals across 12 countries, meeting the growing needs of millions of older adults and their families worldwide. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and homeinstead.com.

1Survey Methodology. Home Instead, Inc. and TRUE Global Intelligence conducted an online survey among n=1,007 adults 18 years of age and older in the U.S. January 6 – 9, 2023. The margin of error is ± 3% at a 95% confidence interval.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honor and Home Instead