Happi Cannabis-Infused Seltzers Arrive In North Star State Just In Time To Make Winter Happi-er

Happi will debut two new functional beverages as Chill State Collective's inaugural Minnesota partner

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis-infused seltzer brand Happi believes happiness and health go hand-in-hand, and that we can all use a little extra Happi-ness to get through a long, gray winter. As a bright spot in the season, the brand will bring its light, bright seltzers to Minnesota in partnership with the state's first cannabis fulfillment and co-packing house and distribution center, the recently launched Chill State Collective.

As one of Chill State Collective's inaugural partners, Happi will launch the industry's first infused functional beverages Happi Glow, available in a tangy Blood Orange Ginger flavor, and Happi Nightcap, available in subtly sweet Turkish Apple Tea, as well as two original flavors: Lemon Elderflower and Raspberry Honeysuckle.

Happi Glow and Happi Nightcap are unlike any other infused seltzer and are made for specific needs, like when you need to focus or can't get restful sleep. Each formula features unique blends of minor cannabinoids paired with functional lion's mane or reishi mushrooms. Happi Glow promotes calm and focus, making it perfect for daytime; while Happi Nightcap helps you settle into a peaceful slumber, making it great for nighttime.

Happi Glow 30 calories, 5mg THC, 5mg CBD, 3mg CBG, 2mg CBN

Carbonated Water, Organic Orange Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Organic Blood Orange Juice, Natural Flavors, Hemp Extract, Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom Extract, Vitamin C, Potassium Sorbate

Happi Nightcap 30 calories, 5mg THC, 5mg CBN

Carbonated Water, Organic Apple Juice, Organic Orange Juice, Organic Honey, Natural Flavors, Hemp Extract, Vitamin C, Organic Reishi Mushroom Extract, Potassium Sorbate

Lemon Elderflower 15 calories, 2.5mg THC

Carbonated Water, Organic Lemon Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Natural Flavors, Hemp Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Vitamin C

Raspberry Honeysuckle 20 calories, 5mg THC

Carbonated Water, Organic Agave Nectar, Organic Raspberry Juice, Organic Lemon Juice, Natural Flavors, Hemp Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Vitamin C

Chill State Collective was launched in January 2023 by Fair State Brewing Cooperative, the state's first and largest beer cooperative. Chill State Collective created a new model for cannabeverage distribution in the state, and Happi is proud to help build a successful market in Minnesota with this collaboration.

Happi was co-founded in Michigan in 2021 by CEO Joe Reynolds and President Lisa Hurwitz, a CPG and cannabis industry expert with a career-long focus on women's brands and products.

"We all need something to brighten up the winter months, like a bright, bubbly Happi in hand" said Lisa Hurwitz, President and Co-Founder of Happi. "There's a Happi for any occasion, and everyone deserves some extra happi-ness these days. We can't wait for Minnesotans to find their Happi with us."

"Finding like-minded partners in the cannabeverage space is key to success, and Happi is a perfect fit for us," said Rob Shellman, Chill State Collective Principal and Program Director. "Their innovation in formulas and flavor profiles will bring something special to the state of Minnesota, and we are eager to build our partnership further."

Chill State Collective will also be the production partner as Happi expands to select states and online. Happi can be found in-store at Marigold and Love Is an Ingredient, with more retailers being added daily. To shop online and learn more, please visit www.happihourdrink.com

ABOUT HAPPI

Happi is an all-natural, cannabis-infused seltzer that changed the cannabis beverage game when it debuted in 2021. There's a Happi for any occasion with multiple flavors made with organic fruit and a range of dosages from 2.5-10mg, depending on the state. Happi is currently available in select states and online.

ABOUT CHILL STATE COLLECTIVE

Chill State Collective is the premiere cannabis beverage distributorship in Minnesota. Launched by Fair State Brewing Cooperative in 2023, Chill State Collective offers co-manufacturing, warehousing, sales, distribution, events, and education. Working to strengthen the cannabeverage industry and break stigmas, the Collective collaborates with top-tier, quality brands from around the country that are like-minded and share the goal of cultivating Minnesota's emerging cannabis market. To learn more, visit www.drinkchillstate.com .

