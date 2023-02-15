ExxonMobil to Deploy Honeywell Carbon Capture Technology

Honeywell's CO 2 Fractionation and Hydrogen Purification System will enable the capture of about 7 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) annually

Installation of Honeywell's solution will help reduce emissions at ExxonMobil's Baytown complex

DES PLAINES, Ill., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell today announced that ExxonMobil will deploy one of Honeywell's carbon capture technologies – Honeywell's CO 2 Fractionation and Hydrogen Purification System - at its integrated complex in Baytown, Texas. This technology is expected to enable ExxonMobil to capture about 7 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) per year, the equivalent of the emission of 1.5 million of automobiles for one year1.

Honeywell UOP's carbon capture technology will be integrated into the design of ExxonMobil's low-carbon hydrogen production facility and enable it to capture more than 982 percent of associated CO 2 emissions. The captured CO 2 is expected to be sequestered and permanently stored by ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil's Baytown low-carbon hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture facility is expected to produce around one billion cubic feet of low-carbon hydrogen per day, making this the largest low-carbon hydrogen project in the world at planned startup in 2027-2028. ExxonMobil's Baytown integrated complex is home to the largest olefins plant in the United States. The site is located on approximately 3,400 acres along the Houston Ship Channel.

"ExxonMobil's investment in carbon capture technology shows our commitment to supporting customers in their decarbonization efforts and to reducing emissions at our own operations," said Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. "The scale of this project is expected to enable up to 30% of Scope 1 and 2 emissions from our Baytown facility by switching from natural gas as a fuel source to low-carbon hydrogen."

"The use of Honeywell's technology enables ExxonMobil to reduce CO 2 emissions at a large scale," said Barry Glickman, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions. "Our ready-now carbon capture technology works to decarbonize production processes and is effective because it can allow for significant emissions reduction that can play a major role in the energy transition."

With more than 50 years of experience in gas processing, Honeywell has extensive experience with proven carbon capture and hydrogen technologies. Honeywell's new advanced solvent CO 2 capture and hydrogen solutions allow for CO 2 to be captured, transported, and stored at a lower cost through greater efficiency, while allowing for smaller equipment and lower capital operational expenses needed to run the plant compared to existing technologies.

Today, 15 million tons per year of CO 2 is being captured and used in storage/utilization applications through Honeywell's CO 2 Solutions process expertise. Current Honeywell customers have the capacity to capture 40 million tons of CO 2 per year through installed projects worldwide that utilize Honeywell CO 2 technology3.

Honeywell is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. This commitment builds on the company's track record of sharply reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of its operations and facilities, as well as its decades-long history of innovation to help its customers meet their environmental and social goals. About 60% of Honeywell's new product introduction research and development investment is directed toward products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society's evolving needs.

The corporation's primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions - provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower-emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants and chemical companies in the world.

In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050.To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com , the Energy Factor , and ExxonMobil's Advancing Climate Solutions .

1 Based on the EPA's GHG equivalency calculator comparing nearly 7 million tons of CO 2 per year with gasoline-powered passenger vehicles on the road.

2 CO 2 equivalent emissions is a calculated value based on the combined carbon compounds emitted from the Hydrogen production and Carbon Capture equipment plus the combined carbon compounds in the H2 product.

3 Includes capacity of deployed Honeywell technology (membranes and chemical & physical solvents) in installed projects enabling CO 2 capture from gas streams, of which 15 million tonnes of the captured CO 2 is being utilized for enhanced oil recovery annually.

