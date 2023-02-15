Color Star to Present Three-Time Grammy Winner Ne-Yo on May 20, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, officially announced that its subsidiary, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. ("Color Metaverse") will be presenting top American singer, songwriter, record producer, actor and dancer, Ne-Yo, on May 20, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. Color Star plans to welcome the revival of the live events industry by presenting a series of live concerts featuring popular artists. The Company expects to gain additional profits generated by ticket sales and corporate sponsorships.

Promotional poster for Ne-Yo's Thailand concert (PRNewswire)

The concert, presented by Color Metaverse, is planned to take place live at the Bangkok Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 20th, 2023. A legendary R&B singer-songwriter, Ne-Yo is globally renowned for his dulcet, heartfelt love ballads. His concert tickets are in constant high demand and are often sold out. Now bound for Thailand, Ne-Yo will no doubt put on an exhilarating performance of his soulful music and dance choreography. Color Star will also rely on its vast experience in event production to ensure that every single detail of the performance is perfect. Color Star will be wholly in charge of the selling of tickets.

Global demand for live event tickets looks to reach an all-time high as the industry returns from its hiatus, presenting an opportunity for businesses to earn large amounts through ticket revenue. As one of the industry leaders, Color Star plans to produce a series of exciting performances, from celebrity concerts to music festivals, to take advantage of the present situation. Ne-Yo's Bangkok concert will mark the beginning of Color Star's long list of live events planned for 2023, leveraging the legendary artist's popularity to increase Color Star's popularity and promote brand awareness. Color Star wants to show its ambition and ability to the world.

Color Star CEO Farhan Qadir said: "In 2023, Color Star plans to step up its' efforts to produce all kinds of entertaining events. Kicking off the year with Ne-Yo's concert, we will continue to present big artists one after another. The resumption of live events will bring more ticket revenue and sponsorship income to Color Star. Our ColorWorld Metaverse ("Color World") platform now allows users to purchase event tickets with one click, and view the in-game market at any time. We hope it will increase membership numbers, and attract new business partners. We plan to announce details of more exciting concerts. As one of the emerging companies in the industry, we expect ourselves to present the best audiovisual experiences to audiences around the world."

