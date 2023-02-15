CAST IRON MEDIA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ATA FOOTBALL

Bringing New Opportunities To Market Around Top Women's Soccer Leagues

IRVINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cast Iron Media, a premier sports solutions company tailoring custom programs to engage fans around live sports both at home and at the event, today announced a strategic partnership with ata football, a women's soccer community that is home to over 140+ live and on-demand women's soccer matches from the top leagues in the world, exclusive highlights, premium content partnerships, instructional videos and virtual events with elite players.

Cast Iron Media will be the exclusive seller of ata football on a local and regional level.

As a leader in local media sales surrounding live sports on Connected TV platforms, Cast Iron seeks to add to, and supplement, their existing inventory and relationships with new engaging content built around live games.

"It is important for Cast Iron to stay aggressive in securing strategic relationships with content providers, streaming live events," explained Trent Staley, President of Cast Iron Media. "ata football is a great fit for our portfolio. We believe in the power of women's sports and are excited about the continued growth of the women's game, especially with the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on the horizon."

As the global home of women's professional soccer, ata football delivers monumental live coverage of matches from around the world, including the top leagues in France, Italy, Germany, and select matches from the UEFA Women's Champions League. Featuring the greatest soccer clubs in the world, ata offers free access to 140+ live and on-demand matches, highlights and premium content all on one platform for the first time.

"ata football is proud to bring women's football to the world through one streaming platform," said Esmeralda Negron, Co-founder and General Manager of ata football. "In thinking about our next steps and how we monetize our inventory, Cast Iron Media was an obvious choice, and we're very excited about the partnership."

Cast Iron will be the exclusive seller of ata football on a local and regional level, and will also support sponsorship opportunities on digital and social media, nationally.

About Cast Iron Media

Cast Iron Media is a premier live sports media company empowering marketers and brands to reach fans where they are. SportStream Live™, the company's Connected TV media-buying-platform, gives advertisers access to live MLB, NBA, NHL and NCAA games. CrowdConnect Live™ provides curated experiential marketing programs and national branding campaigns across all of sports and entertainment.

About ata football

ata football is home to over 140 live and on-demand women's soccer matches from the top leagues in the world, exclusive highlights, premium content partnerships, instructional videos and virtual events with elite players. Users can register for free to watch live matches from Serie A Femminile TIM, FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga and D1 Arkema. ata football's mission is to unite, engage and inspire a global community for women's soccer. Through its partnerships with premium broadcasters, grassroots and fan engagement, ata has built a digital hub and marketing network to holistically promote and support the growth of the women's game. For more information, visit www.atafootball.com .

