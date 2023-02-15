Anywhere Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Leading residential real estate company – home to Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty®, and Cartus – highlights commitment to employees, entrepreneurs, and the communities they serve

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today released the 2022 Anywhere Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report.

On the heels of a transformative year, the 2022 CSR report highlights how Anywhere employees, franchise owners, and affiliated agents came together to meaningfully impact their communities, customers, and the industry at large. The report details a range of initiatives throughout the company's range of brands and businesses, each designed to make a positive impact in diversity, company culture, wellness, community outreach, and environmental responsibility.

"At Anywhere, we embrace our role in expanding the joy and achievement of homeownership each and every day," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. "We are committed to breaking down barriers by not only building a simpler transaction process but also creating more opportunities for real estate professionals to better represent the communities we serve. I am proud of the progress Anywhere continues to make, together with our affiliated agents, franchise owners, and employees, to empower everyone's next move."

Highlights from the report include:

Enhanced efforts to further develop the company's inclusive employee culture, which is regularly recognized for its commitment to diversity, opportunities for women, and integrity.

Advanced initiatives to welcome diverse agents to the industry who more closely resemble the rising generations of homebuyers through programs, such as What Moves Her and Empowering Latinas, as well as partnerships with key real estate affinity groups.

Expanded programs that offer opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and hone their leadership skills, such as the Inclusive Ownership Program and Accelerate.

Debuted the Madison Hub, an efficiently designed and sustainably minded company headquarters for collaboration – part of broader workplace strategy that prioritizes employee wellbeing.

Anywhere also focused deeply on professional growth and development in 2022. Underpinned by the company's newly introduced Winning Behaviors – principles that guide employees in their daily work to accelerate both their professional growth and that of the company – Anywhere conducted a host of new or enhanced career development and learning programs throughout the year. The CSR Report highlights the company's internal talent-focused initiatives, in addition to those designed to empower its brokers, agents, and other affiliated real estate professionals.

"Last year marked a significant milestone for Anywhere, as it gave us an opportunity to hone our approach to a people-first culture," said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Anywhere chief people officer. "We've taken pride in our ability to foster an ethical, connected, and rewarding workplace, which we used as a foundation to launch our Winning Behaviors that represent who we are and what we strive for each and every day."

As part of its talent strategy, Anywhere has embraced a hybrid philosophy in which many enterprise roles can either work remotely or visit its the Madison Hub, which offers flexible workspaces for employees across the enterprise including a mix of individual 'hoteling' along with learning studios and event spaces for in-person gatherings.

Read the full 2022 Anywhere CSR Report here.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services in the U.S., Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, supporting approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere supports the productivity of its approximately 198,900 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 142,500 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work five years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2022.

