Ancora High School Partners with McGraw Hill to Launch New Online High School for Adults

This innovative program is available to those age 18 or older who have completed 9th grade and are seeking to earn their high school diploma.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce solutions provider Ancora has developed a new relationship with McGraw Hill to launch Ancora High School . The flexible, individualized and 100% online learning experience is open to learners aged 18 or older who have completed 9th grade. Students can apply on a rolling basis throughout the year and complete coursework on their own timeframe. Ancora High School is an online high school that offers a Texas high school diploma and is accredited by Cognia™.

In 2020, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the high school dropout rate was 5.3% amongst those between the ages of 16 and 24, meaning approximately two million people in that age range had not completed a diploma and were not enrolled in high school. The economic consequences of not receiving a high school diploma or alternative credential like a GED is significant for the individual and society. For example, according to a separate report by NCES the median annual earnings for full-time workers ages 25 through 34 who had not completed high school were $26,000, compared to $32,000 a year for those whose highest education level was high school completion. Additionally, the average high school dropout costs the economy approximately $272,000 over his or her lifetime in terms of lower tax contributions, higher reliance on Medicaid and Medicare, higher rates of criminal activity, and higher reliance on welfare.

"Keeping in line with our prioritization on preparing students for further education or entering the workforce, Ancora High School helps to lay the groundwork for those who need it most," said Bill Nance, CEO of Ancora. "With approximately 30 million adults without a high school diploma in the United States, we believe focusing on this important mission will provide communities with the opportunity to develop individuals with knowledge, skills, and upward career potential. We recognize the positive personal, economic, and community impacts of earning a high school diploma, and we are proud to provide this affordable opportunity for busy adults to earn their diploma with flexibility that fits into their busy lives."

Those who enroll in Ancora High School will complete their coursework 100% online via McGraw Hill Connect ® and McGraw Hill ALEKS ®, two powerful courseware platforms that deliver personalized learning experiences and allow students to learn at their own pace. Students go through a guided, asynchronous course experience, monitored by course coaches and student success champions, that is designed to move students through their coursework efficiently.

McGraw Hill Connect® is a complete course platform. It helps instructors deliver cohesive learning experiences through structured content and interactivity. When students engage with Connect, their individual needs become clear. This enables the instructor to assign coursework that keeps their students moving forward on their unique learning path. With Connect, students and instructors are provided with continuous support — in or out of the classroom.

ALEKS® (Assessment and Learning in Knowledge Spaces) is a course assistant used in both K-12 and higher education that helps instructors identify what students know, don't know and are ready to learn, and, from there, deliver customized practice until they truly get it. ALEKS gives instructors the flexibility to assign homework, share curated content such as videos, review student progress and provide support anytime, anywhere. To date, ALEKS has helped more than 20 million students at thousands of K-12 schools, colleges, and universities around the world!

"Through digital materials that are affordable, accessible, and effective, we can work towards a learning environment that leads to better outcomes for all," Michael Ryan, President of Higher Education at McGraw Hill. "At McGraw Hill, we believe in creating opportunities for all learners to succeed and we're proud to join with Ancora to support a program that can help the millions of adults who haven't completed high school to find their unique paths to success."

Students will need a computer and internet connection to be able to complete courses. For students who may not have access to these tools and are near an Ancora Education partner school, access to computer labs is available at no charge.

Added unique benefits of Ancora High School are Course Coaches, Student Success Champions, and a student technology discount. Course coaches will provide instruction, support students with class work, and provide additional tutoring at no extra cost. Student Success Champions are available as an option and can help students develop a student success plan and maintain motivation over the course of their education. A student technology discount program is also available through technology partner CDW . Purchases can be made through the Ancora High School Student Portal.

Twenty-two credits in courses including Mathematics, English, Social Sciences, Sciences, Humanities, and Fine Arts are required to complete the program. Noteworthy courses include Critical Thinking and Personal Financial Literacy. In the first course, Critical Thinking, students learn to apply critical thinking to situations in a wide variety of areas such as advertising, politics, the media, and popular culture. Students will explore how critical thinking skills are relevant to their day-to-day lives and how images may affect their judgment and shape their thinking. Ancora High School's Personal Financial Literacy course will teach students to apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills to analyze decisions involving earning and spending, saving and investing credit and borrowing, insuring and protecting, and college and post-secondary education and training. Students will explore conducting a cost-benefit analysis for spending and investing decisions, among other financial literacy skills.

"Providing a high quality educational experience, in a manner that is flexible and meaningful to a student who hasn't been successful at obtaining a high school diploma in the past, is the root intention of Ancora High School," said Andrea Snow, Ancora SVP Academics & Career Services and Board Chair for Ancora High School. "Through various adaptive learning technologies and twenty-first century educational assets from McGraw Hill, we have a top-notch product that will help to meet various student, workforce, and employer goals across North America and beyond."

Ancora High School has earned accreditation by Cognia™ , a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school is accredited, and that Ancora High School is recognized across the nation as a school that meets Cognia Standards of Quality, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.

Individuals interested in enrolling at Ancora High School can visit: https://www.ancorahigh.com/ . Upon completion of the enrollment application, the student will be contacted by an Ancora High School representative to discuss Ancora High School and the adult high school completion program.

About Ancora High School

Ancora High School launched in 2022 to provide adult learners the opportunity to complete a high school diploma in a highly flexible, self-paced, completely online format. Ancora High School has earned accreditation by Cognia™ and has partnered with McGraw Hill to provide courseware platforms that deliver personalized learning experiences allowing students to learn at their own pace. Brought to market by Ancora, a leading workforce solutions provider, Ancora High School seeks to inspire and empower students to change their lives through our high school education completion and skill development opportunities. Learn more at www.ancorahigh.com .

About McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve. McGraw Hill has over 40 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK–12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

About Cognia™

Cognia™ offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services to institutions and other education providers. The result of the merger of AdvancED and Measured Progress, Cognia™ was formed to bridge the gap between school evaluation and student assessment. As a global nonprofit working in over 80 countries, our 36,000 institutions serve and support nearly 25 million students and five million educators every day. Cognia serves as a trusted partner in advancing learning for all. Find out more at cognia . org .

