Virgin Media O2 Business and Dubber Extend Strategic Partnership

Expanded mobile recording capabilities from Virgin Media O2's network now available to small to medium-sized business (SMB) and public service sector customers

Significantly extends the existing relationship where Dubber is the Mobile recording service for enterprise customers

Unified recording and intelligence ties in mobile, Microsoft Teams, Cisco, and Zoom with transcription and sentiment analysis using AI

Intelligent call recording and Dubber AI switch on immediately to deliver value across compliance, customer, people, and sales

MELBOURNE, Australia and LONDON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB), the leading unified recording and intelligence platform for service providers and their customers globally, has significantly expanded its partnership capability with Virgin Media O2 Business giving customers an increased range of mobile recording services and access to connected systems via one platform, provided over Virgin Media O2's network.

Virgin Media O2 is one of the UK's largest telecommunications service providers with more than 47 million UK connections across broadband, mobile, TV and home phone, and passes 16 million premises with its own fixed network. This expanded partnership, which transitions Dubber from a vendor to a strategic partner for unified recording and intelligence, will provide Virgin Media O2 Business customers with access to the full Dubber product suite.

Customers will benefit from additional services ranging from AI-enabled transcription to sentiment analysis, with support for platforms including: Cisco Webex (CSCO), Microsoft Teams (MSFT) and Zoom (ZM) enabling customers to host and track recordings across a range of systems through a single, secure platform. Expanding on these benefits, the Dubber product suite provides intelligent features to support businesses in meeting client needs. This goes beyond traditional transcription services to provide sentiment analysis of secure and consensual recordings; features that can be used by businesses to support a range of purposes including customer service and dispute resolution to regulatory compliance, sales automation and intelligence, productivity, and employee training.

Dubber and Virgin Media O2 Business's partnership will enable customers to unlock the potential of every conversation across mobile and unified communications. Last year, Gartner predicted that 'in 2025, 75% of conversations at work will be recorded and analysed' enabling businesses across all industries to discover added organisational value. Dubber is ahead of the curve with tasks such as compliance, workplace engagement and training all being answered through a service-native solution that switches on with a click.

Andrew Halliwell, Product Director, Virgin Media O2 said:

"This expanded partnership creates new opportunities for our long-term relationship with Dubber and extends a wider range of services to our customers. The Dubber product suite coupled with Virgin Media O2's mobile and broadband network will provide our SMB and public sector customers with greater mobile recording insights in one place, enabling them to make more informed decisions to address their productivity, compliance and intelligence needs."

Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber:

"Today's announcement is a testament to the strength of the partnership between Dubber and Virgin Media O2 and our shared vision for a fully automated and self-service cloud solution. Addressing unified recording and intelligence on both mobile and UC networks unlocks a significant addressable market for both Dubber and VMO2 – enabling more conversations than ever before to be tapped for insights. We look forward to continuing to work closely with VMO2 to deliver greater value to their users as we develop the next generation of unified recording services together."

About Dubber:

Dubber enables Service Providers to unlock the potential of the network - turning every conversation into an exponential source of value for differentiated innovation, retention and revenue. Listed on the ASX, Dubber is the clear market leader in conversational intelligence and unified recording - embedded at the heart of over 175 service provider networks.

For more information, please visit Dubber at www.dubber.net

About Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 launched on 1 June 2021, combining the UK's largest and most reliable mobile network with a broadband network offering the fastest widely-available broadband speeds. It is a customer-first organisation that brings a range of connectivity services together in one place with a clear mission: to upgrade the nation. Virgin Media O2 is the corporate brand of the 50:50 joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica SA, and one of the UK's largest businesses.

The company has 47 million UK connections across broadband, mobile, TV and home phone. Its own fixed network currently passes 16.0 million premises alongside a mobile network that covers 99% of the nation's population with 4G, and more than 800 towns and cities with 5G services targeting 50% population coverage in 2023.

