Tesorio Earns Spot on G2's 2023 Best Software Awards for Top 50 Accounting and Finance Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesorio, an accounts receivable solution , announced it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards . As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is Tesorio's second time receiving a G2's Best Software Award recognition, in addition to being the #1 rated A/R automation solution with the highest customer satisfaction. Tesorio has earned its place this year thanks to the support of their amazing community of customers, partners, and employees.

Tesorio is on a mission to solve the day-to-day issues encountered by finance and accounting teams. "Tesorio has enabled us to fully automate our AR collections process, improving our AR aging and reducing the amount of manual team hours", one customer said. Discover what more of their customers are saying on G2 .

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

"Our team is proud to win G2's Best Software Award for Accounting and Finance. This recognition shows our dedication and customers' trust," said Carlos Vega, Tesorio's Co-Founder & CEO. "Pressure on finance and accounting professionals to drive growth and cash flow performance is increasing. We aim to improve their day-to-day work, driving material & immediate ROI. As a leading provider of Cash Flow Performance solutions, we are paving the way for the industry and optimistic about the future of A/R automation."

Tesorio, a leading provider of Cash Flow Performance Solutions, is transforming the way businesses handle their Accounts Receivable. Its cutting-edge technology, powered by AI and machine learning, offers advanced A/R automation tools that include intelligent workflow, payment prediction, collections forecasting, self-service customer payments, invoice matching, and more. Trusted by global organizations such as Slack, Bank of America, Box, Veeva Systems, Twilio, Domo, and others, Tesorio helps businesses maximize cash flow performance, streamline credit and collections processes, and create better customer experiences.

