Madison Liquidators Adds Option to "Heart" Products on Valentine's Day

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The option to "Heart" your favorite products has been added to madisonliquidators.com. Is it a coincidence that this new option is being added on Valentine's Day? The owner of Madison Liquidators says, "We happened to be working on this project when we saw Valentine's Day was right around the corner, so we hustled". The option to favorite products at Madison Liquidators has been in development for some time but has finally received the greenlight to roll out today, on Valentine's Day.

Screenshot of search results for Executive Desk where the end user has selected three desks as favorites. (PRNewswire)

While exploring the Madison Liquidators marketplace you can now "Heart" your favorite desks, chairs and other items. This new feature makes shopping for office furniture easy as you can casually build your favorites list while browsing from your couch. When you are ready to make your purchase, the items can be added to your cart in the configuration that best suits your needs.

A real-life example of when this could be used is if a visitor is looking to purchase an executive desk for their office space. When they pull up the madisonliquidators.com website they will find there are over 100 executive desks to choose from. As they are browsing this selection for the first time, they can favorite as many items as they like to build up a list of possibilities. In this process it is possible they may find ten or more executive desks.

After taking some time to think about their options (a day or two is common) they can come back to the site and access their favorites list. They can then proceed to remove desks that they have concluded aren't viable options and hopefully be left with just a couple to choose from which will make the process of finding the right executive desk quite a bit easier than if they had to browse through the entire selection executive desks a second time!

The favorites option is available to all users who visit the site and can be utilized while searching madisonliquidators.com or while viewing product description pages. The favorites feature does not require registration. A heart icon has also been added to the top of page navigation which provides visitors quick access to their favorites list from anywhere on the site.

From the Favorites list, visitors can access their favorite products and subsequently add items they need to their cart. The favorites feature has been provided to make the shopping experience on the site easier, more enjoyable, and more productive for the end user.

Madison Liquidators 2023 Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Madison Liquidators