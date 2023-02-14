Ara Partners Adds Peter Saldarriaga as Managing Director

Seasoned Professional Further Strengthens Firm's Execution and Portfolio Management

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara"), a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced that Peter Saldarriaga has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Saldarriaga will be based in Ara's Boston office.

"We are excited to welcome Peter to Ara's growing team," said Charles Cherington, a Managing Partner at Ara. "Peter has many years of highly relevant experience as a private equity professional and as an executive, working closely with management teams to execute on a wide range of growth opportunities."

"Peter brings valuable experience in the industrial sector, which is a key focus for Ara," said Troy Thacker, a Managing Partner at Ara. "As we continue to expand our investment activities, we are pleased to add Peter's significant experience."

Mr. Saldarriaga has over fifteen years of experience in private equity and consulting. He spent over twelve years at Bain Capital, focused on buyouts and growth investments in the industrial, business services, and technology sectors. Mr. Saldarriaga also was the co-founder, CEO, and CFO of Belong Acquisition Corp, a $150 million SPAC focused on high-growth tech-enabled businesses, underpinned by a belief that diverse teams win. He began his career as a strategy consultant at Bain & Company in New York and India, serving clients in the industrial, private equity, technology, and media sectors.

Mr. Saldarriaga holds a Bachelor of Arts in computer science from Harvard College and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm focused on industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors, seeking to create companies with significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Boston and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

