GRAHAM-PELTON APPOINTS LAURA MCGARRY AS CHIEF TALENT OFFICER

Valued senior consultant elevated to leadership after years of service to the fundraising consulting firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Stoffel McGarry has been appointed Chief Talent Officer at Graham-Pelton, a fundraising consulting firm for leading nonprofits worldwide. Laura will lead internal talent efforts and professional development, including the recruitment and onboarding of new employees. A member of the senior leadership team, she will also participate in growth planning for the firm.

Laura Stoffel McGarry was named Chief Talent Officer at Graham-Pelton. (PRNewswire)

Laura Stoffel McGarry has been appointed Chief Talent Officer at Graham-Pelton, a leading fundraising consulting firm.

A leader with extensive experience in talent development and innovation, as well as fundraising and relationship management, Laura shifts roles at Graham-Pelton after serving as a Vice President and advising clients in a consulting capacity.

"Throughout my career, a consistent intersection with my fundraising expertise has been a focus on talent development. And throughout my years as a consultant and manager at Graham-Pelton, helping other people be successful – whether they're a client or colleague – has been most impactful as well as personally fulfilling," said Laura.

Before joining Graham-Pelton, Laura most recently served as Associate Director, Leadership Gifts at Princeton University and Director of Young Alumni Philanthropy at Lehigh University. Throughout her career, she has consistently proven her ability to support people, be an ambitious thinker, and raise funds. She received her Master of Education in Counseling from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts in History and German from Lehigh University.

"I am driven by the curiosity I have in what makes people tick, connecting patterns that drive behavior, and acting from that – whether it's identifying something that needs to change or simply understanding it so we can act accordingly," said Laura. "Growth is a fundamental principle at Graham-Pelton. Developing our talent is important not only to our growth, but to the growth of our clients and the fundraising industry."

Growth is also what Graham-Pelton President Walt Edwards identified in Laura when they worked together on a variety of projects, including a webcast focused on talent management, the research and adoption of a talent management system, and a client engagement with Gonzaga University.

"Since our introduction, I have witnessed Laura's passion for internal talent development and colleague growth," said Walt. "Additionally, I noted how her capacities, developed over many years of internal progress at Graham-Pelton, align with our objectives. I look forward to all that she will continue to bring to Graham-Pelton in her new capacity as Chief Talent Officer."

About Graham-Pelton

Graham-Pelton is the fundraising consulting firm chosen by leading nonprofit organizations worldwide. Our mission is clear: elevate philanthropy so nonprofits can flourish. Graham-Pelton is a member of Collegium, a broad system of best-in-class professional services firms exclusively serving nonprofits. For more information, visit grahampelton.com.

If you would like more information about Graham-Pelton or the appointment of Ms. McGarry, please call Katie Rozycki at 1.800.608.7955 or email krozycki@grahampelton.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graham-Pelton Consulting, Inc.